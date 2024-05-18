Kanye West & Bianca Censori's Relationship Timeline -- Every Twist and Turn So Far!

The couple secretly tied the knot in 2022, and have traveled around the globe, all while Bianca's outfits have gotten increasingly more risqué.

Kanye West has been making headlines since his split from Kim Kardashian, especially when it comes to his love life. In early 2023, rumors began swirling that Kanye had a new lady in his life and it didn’t take long for fans to figure out the mystery woman was his Yeezy employee Bianca Censori. Not only were the pair an item but they had actually already tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Since getting married, the couple’s relationship has continued to garner major media attention. Over the past year, Kanye and his wife have traveled around the globe -- all while Bianca’s outfits have gotten increasingly more risqué. While Kanye has defended Bianca’s barely-there wardrobe choices, their entire relationship has left fans with some big questions.

Here’s all that’s happened between Kanye and Bianca so far…

November 2020: Bianca begins working for Yeezy

In 2020, Bianca began working for Yeezy as an architectural designer, per her LinkedIn. According to sources, Bianca was in the middle of obtaining her Master of Architecture from the University of Melbourne when Kanye slid into her DMs and asked her to work for him.

“Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, ‘Come and work for me,’ and she dropped out,” the friend alleged during an appearance on Nova FM’s Ben, Liam and Belle show.

December 2022: Kanye releases “Censori Overload”

Shortly after Kanye’s divorce from Kim was finalized, he dropped a song called “Censori Overload,” referencing Bianca’s last name in the title. While he didn’t directly mention her in the song, some fans began to link Kanye with Bianca, eventually starting romance rumors.

December 2023: The couple secretly ties the knot

That same month, Kanye and Bianca secretly tied the knot. News didn’t surface that they had exchanged vows in a private ceremony until January. At the time, it was unclear if they had filed a marriage certificate or if the marriage was even legal.

It wasn’t until the end of 2023 that their confidential marriage license was released by Daily Mail. The document, which had previously not been made public record, showed that the couple got married on Dec. 20 in Palo Alto, Calif.

January 2023: Kanye and Bianca are spotted together for the first time

In early January, Kanye and Bianca were spotted together for the first time. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair could be seen holding hands while walking to the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Los Angeles. Then, a few days later, more photos surfaced of Kanye and Bianca having a meal together inside the hotel. Shortly after, news that they had gotten married was revealed.

January 2023: Bianca is seen spending time with Kanye’s children

As Kanye and Bianca’s relationship progressed, they were spotted together on numerous occasions -- from shopping in Beverly Hills to a date night at a Hollywood hotspot. Bianca even began spending time with Kanye’s children. Towards the end of the month, North was spotted being dropped off at Nobu to have dinner with the couple and the family later took a trip to Universal Studios together, per TMZ.

June 2023: Kanye and Bianca move into a West Hollywood apartment

Over the next few months, Kanye and Bianca kept a low profile. They were spotted attending church together and dining out at the Cheesecake Factory. In June, they were joined by North as they celebrated Kanye’s 46th birthday with a party in Los Angeles.

That same month, a source told the US Sun that the couple had moved into a $20,000/month two-bedroom apartment in West Hollywood. The luxury apartment building included amenities like a private cinema, a heated pool, valet and a 24-hour concierge service.

Summer 2023: The couple travels around Europe and Asia

That summer, Kanye and Bianca spent time traveling around the globe. In late June, they embarked on a trip to Tokyo where they were spotted shopping and enjoying the sights. At one point, the couple allegedly stopped to look at the adult section of a Don Quijote discount store, according to TMZ. Later in the trip, they were seemingly joined by Bianca’s family as her sister posted photos in Tokyo from around the same time.

Kanye later had a wardrobe malfunction of his own, with photos of his butt surfacing while he was riding a water taxi in Venice. A few months later, he seemingly confirmed that he was receiving oral sex at the time the photos were taken.

Fall 2023: Kanye and Bianca continue to travel around the world

While continuing their stay in Italy that fall, Kanye and Bianca traveled around Europe, making stops in Germany as well as Ireland. Bianca continued to make headlines for wearing unique and revealing outfits.

In December, Kanye and Bianca were spotted while traveling to Dubai and later that month, they coupled up while attending Art Basel in Miami, Fla. At the event, Bianca was seen wearing a see-through outfit which she covered up with a large stuffed animal.

January 2024: Kanye celebrates Bianca’s 29th birthday

In January, Kanye celebrated Bianca’s birthday by giving an inside look at their life together. He posted numerous photos of his “muse,” including Bianca wearing some ultra revealing outfits. In an extended caption, Kanye gushed about his wife.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” he wrote, per TMZ.

The two went on to celebrate Bianca’s birthday in Las Vegas, where she was spotted wearing a barely-there bikini.

February 2024: Kanye defends Bianca’s revealing wardrobe

Following Bianca’s birthday, Kanye posted more revealing photos of his wife, including an outfit that appeared to be just one piece of fabric wrapped back to front and completely exposed on the sides. Meanwhile, Bianca continued to publicly wear controversial outfits, including a see-through raincoat with no top underneath, which she wore on multiple occasions.

Amid criticism that Kanye was treating Bianca like a prop and had a double standard in regards to what his ex-wife Kim was allowed to wear, Kanye defended Bianca’s risqué wardrobe.

“The people still in my comments talking about, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ Cause she makes me happy. That's why y’all happy with the music, ’cause I’m happy. You understand?” Kanye said in a video. “So don't ever say nothing negative. If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I'm posting, go f--k yourself. Seriously, leave me -- leave the king -- the f--k alone.”

Since then, Bianca has continued to wear revealing outfits, including a completely sheer pair of tights with no undergarments and a see-through dress.

March 2024: Bianca supports Kanye at Rolling Loud alongside Kim Kardashian

While Kim hasn’t spoken publicly about Kanye’s relationship with Bianca, things appear to be cordial between the pair. They were both in attendance at Rolling Loud music festival as well as Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's “Vultures” listening party in San Francisco -- where they stood side-by-side.

April 2024: The couple goes on a Disneyland date

In April, Bianca and Kanye went on a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth together, as shown in photos shared by TMZ. The pair appeared to be dressing more appropriately than usual, aside from Bianca's footwear, or lack thereof. Bianca wore what appeared to be some sort of bandages on her feet, and her toes were completely exposed.

April 2024: Kanye investigated in Los Angeles battery case

Kanye was named a suspect in a battery report after he allegedly punched a man who ran into Bianca at the Chateau Marmont. According to TMZ, the rapper allegedly socked one of the Houston Twins, but punched the wrong one. While sources told the outlet that the man bump into Bianca by accident in the hotel lobby, Kanye and his rep claimed Bianca was grabbed inappropriately.

'Grabbed' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted," his rep said. "The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."