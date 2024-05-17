DJ Qualls Announces Engagement to Supernatural Costar Ty Olsson

Getty / Instagram

"[He is] the best friend I ever had, and now we’re going to be old men together, which is so crazy," Qualls gushed while revealing the news and the "ballsy" move Olsson made when they first met.

Congratulations are in order for DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson.

On Wednesday's episode of Qualls' Locked and Probably Loaded podcast with Kelly Blackheart, the The New Guy actor revealed that he and his Supernatural co-star are engaged.

"Ty and I became inseparable at the very beginning, just immediately," Qualls shared, before explaining that the pair initially bonded as friends.

He continued, "And over the last 10 years our relationship evolved to what it is today, and now we're getting married."

The actor, who played werewolf Garth on the series, also recalled how he first met his fiancé, who played the vampire Benny on the show. Qualls said the pair met a convention for the beloved CW series, noting that they "didn't know each other at all" before they met.

"We maybe said three words together at the Supernatural convention, and then we went to London for four or five days afterward," Qualls said. "And then I was going to Turkey with a friend -- and he is such a pure, awesome guy. He came up to us -- we all went out as a group -- and he was like, 'Can I come on your trip with you?'"

Qualls called the move a "ballsy" one that he would later attribute to Olsson's "pure and awesome" nature.

"I could never invite myself on somebody's trip. 'Cause I'd be afraid they would begrudgingly tell me yes and then not want me there," he remarked. "But it was just so pure and awesome, and that's who he is. I didn't know him. And it was the beginning of our friendship."

Continuing to pile the praise onto Olsson, Qualls said the fellow actor is one of the "most wonderful" people he's ever met as he reflected on how their friendship blossomed into what it is today.

"It's just so crazy that this person who was just my friend, now I think about all the time and he sends the best messages, and he supports me and loves me unconditionally in the right way," Qualls continued.

Olsson, 50, was the first person Qualls said he experienced that kind of unconditional love with, adding that their bond is one that's based on "respect."

"Ty was the first person in my entire life, my entire life that [I] ever had that with," the 42-year-old film and TV star gushed. "I say just a friend. [He is] the best friend I ever had, and now we're going to be old men together, which is so crazy."

The news was met with lots of love from fans, prompting Olsson share his own message about their engagement.