Cole & Dylan Sprouse's Suite Life Dinner Reservation Has Finally Arrived - Fans Want to Ensure They Make It

Rabid fans demanded to know if the twins would be on time for their 7:30 reservation -- made nearly 15 years ago on their Disney Channel spinoff 'The Suite Life on Deck'

Nearly 15 years ago a dinner reservation was made on a young adult TV show ... and the internet is demanding it be honored.

Twin acting duo Dylan and Cole Sprouse were reminded by rabid fans on Thursday that the date of their likely forgotten Italian dinner reservation had finally come -- 7:30 November 16, 2023. The dinner date was set when a Season 1 episode of The Suite Life on Deck aired back on January 23, 2009.

The show, a spinoff of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, depicted the leads Zack (Dylan Sprouse) and Cody (Cole Sprouse) trying their best to get a coveted table at a high-end restaurant in Rome.

However, the boys were soundly dismissed before the hostess finally told them she did in fact have an opening, "I can squeeze you in at 7:30."

Then added, "On November 16, 2023."

"But that's in 15 years," Cody said in shock while Zack noted, "What if I don't feel like Italian that day?"

The clip began circulating on the eve of the big date, with fans insisting the brothers honor their reservation.

Zack and Cody can finally dine at the fancy italian restaurant they reserved 15 years ago

"Hey Dylan! This is a reminder that your appointment at Chef Gigi's is set for tomorrow at 7:30pm, to confirm respond YES. To decline respond NO. Thank you," wrote one diehard stan.

Another said: "Do you still feel like Italian? Because your table is ready."

While others simply said everyone in the comments should eat Italian that night at 7:30 in honor of the momentous occasion.

Disney, of course, capitalized on the hoopla not only sharing the video themselves but even posting a mock dinner reservation reminder, see below.