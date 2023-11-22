Travis Kelce Reacts to His Hilarious Old Tweets Going Viral

YouTube

Travis Kelce is taking a look back at the hilarious -- and now famous -- tweets he wrote when he was in college.

On Wednesday's episode of his and his brother Jason's New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted to his old tweets from 2009 to 2011 after they recently resurfaced amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

"Let's talk about maybe the biggest news from his past week besides the Kelce family reunion game, and that's the Travis Kelce tweets circa 2009 to 2011," Jason, 36, began, telling his younger brother. "Trav, everybody's a big fan of college Travis Twitter."

"What's hilarious is that nobody followed me back then," Travis, 34, said, adding, "I will say that I've been trying to get all those tweets deleted since I've gotten to the league. ... Sure enough, it came [to] surface level, and everyone f--kin' dove into 2011. What a f--king year that was."

"I was just using Twitter as like a diary," the NFL star said with a laugh. "I'm just out here just saying nonsense."

Travis and Jason then went through a few of the posts, and shared their opinions.

In one April 2011 tweet, Travis wrote, "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy."

After Travis joked that "spelled squirrel like a jackass," Jason chimed in, saying, "First of all, that’s the new spelling for squirrel. I'm only spelling squirrel like that from now on. I don’t know why it's spelled the other way."

"I think the only reason it's getting crushed is because the spelling, outside of that, I’d be pretty enjoyed if I -- if I’m over here throwing bread around and a squirrel's eating it, I’d be pretty pumped up," he added, to which Travis said he "made a friend."

The two mentioned a "classic" tweet about Travis' "lunchtime nap," to which the University of Cincinnati alum quipped, "This is why I don't tweet anymore, because this is just nonsense."

Travis and Jason then burst into laughter as they read the next tweet about the former's trip to an Olive Garden. In June 2011, Travis posted, "Up at the Olive Garden with papa!! Had to grab Fettucini with the Chicken Alfredo!! #schmackin."

"Schmackin!" Travis joked, adding that the restaurant was one of his "favorites" along with Red Lobster. "I could go there right now and f--k my stomach up and just absolutely house those cheddar biscuits, a little shrimp linguini, some chicken alfredo," he said.

The brothers went on to speak about the tweet that Travis considered to be "the funniest one."

"Sooo this teacher tried to call on me in class like I wasn't paying attention, well I was and I didnt fold under preasure, DUB," Travis tweeted in 2009, which Jason read out loud.

"That's a big dub," Jason said. "You called the teacher out. Bow!"

"I don't remember this at all," Travis shared after laughing over his previous words, noting that he tweeted at 7:30 in the morning.

Jason concluded the segment by sharing how he found it entertaining that everyone was talking about his younger brother's past tweets.

"It sure made for an enjoyable week, rehashing some old tweets," he said.