The View Women Warn Taylor Swift of Travis Kelce 'Red Flags,' Ask 'What Is He Hiding?'

The women warn Swift to be "careful" as they voice their concerns about the pop star's new relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Did the women of The View think Travis Kelce was trouble when he walked into Taylor Swift's life?

That's what it sounded like during a discussion Tuesday about the pair's new romance, as they voiced some concerns they had after reading his latest profile in Wall Street Journal Magazine.

"Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me because he said, 'The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away.' What is he hiding, then?" asked Sunny Hostin.

"For me, I want to know the good, the bad, the ugly up front. My husband showed me all his stuff and I was like, 'Why am I marrying this man?'" she then quipped. "But he's sending in his representative so he doesn't offend her in any way, that's not real life. People offend you sometimes."

Joy Behar -- who previously said Kelce was "very sexist in his high school years" -- then gave him credit for not being intimidated by Swift's star power, before Alyssa Farah Griffin also praised him for pursuing Taylor in an age where "millennials, a lot of the men just do not go for women."

"He wanted to meet her and went for her. I like that intentionality. The families are meeting, which I think that is a sign of commitment," she said, before expressing her "only concern" about the situation.

"She got out of a 7 year relationship and really jumped into this. You tend to want to give some time to get over the previous relationship," said Griffin. "I root for them, I want to see her happy, I think she's one of the most talented musicians of my lifetime, but it seems like a little bit of a rush."

Sara Haines, meanwhile, said Kelce's comments about already thinking about retiring from football were a red flag for her.

"He is huge in the football world and then you got to Taylor Swift Land and I think if you were thinking about next chapters, this would be lovely," she said, before Joy wondered if Sara meant he could "live off of" Swift's money.

"No, He has millions. He's on a podcast, he loves comedy, I think he's looking for a second act," she said, suggesting the relationship could help expand his profile for a new gig. "Michael Strahan always says he was big among football players and men stopped him on the street. He went into morning TV and everyone stopped him on the street."

"It is hard at that level of celebrity to find people with the right intentions," Griffin added. "He seems like a very nice guy and I root for them, but I do think she has to be careful of that."