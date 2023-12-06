What Really Happened to Charles 'Chuck' Stuart, New HBO Doc 'Murder In Boston' Investigates

HBO

The murder of Chuck's wife, Carol, and his role in her death, is the subject of HBO Max's latest docuseries, 'Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning.'

HBO's latest docuseries, Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning, looks at the gruesome murder of Carol Stuart in 1989.

The story made national news at the time, with Carol, a pregnant newlywed, seemingly attacked while in the Boston neighborhood of Roxbury, while out with her husband, Charles "Chuck" Stuart.

And now it's back in the headlines, with the documentary re-igniting interest in the case, which revealed harsh truths about both Charles and the city of Boston as a whole.

On October 23, 1989, Charles alleges that an assailant, who he simply labeled a young "Black man," murders Carol, forcing his way into their car and shooting her dead. But the investigation begins to unravel when police start questioning and arresting Black men in the case, gaining no leads and causing an uproar in a community already riddled with racial tension.

Charles, who maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, would soon be seen as the case's prime suspect after his brother, Matthew, goes to police and confesses on January 3, 1990, that it was actually Charles who killed Carol.

He also told the authorities that Charles put a bullet in his wife's head and even shot himself so that it looked like someone else attacked the couple.

Charles was never arrested for the crime, however, he was found dead, just days later; his car abandoned on the Tobin Bridge in Chelsea.

According to The Washington Post, Charles jumped off the bridge to his death, and his body was found in the Mystic River the next day.

Much was revealed about Charles' alleged motives in the documentary, including his alleged extensive plan to make his wife's murder look like an accident and the insurance fraud scam he roped his brother into.

Per the reported plan, Matthew was supposed to rob the couple, stealing Carol's jewelry, but by the time Matthew arrived on the scene, Charles had already shot his wife and himself.

As it turns out, Charles had long planned to get rid of his wife, and had been having an extra-marital affair at the time of her murder, the doc alleges.

While the documentary exposes the grizzly aftermath of Carol's death, it also reveals a seedy underbelly to the city of Boston, which has been dubbed by some as "one of the most racist cities in America," due in part to cases like this one.