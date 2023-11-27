'Gruesome Discovery': Fl. Police Find Dismembered Body, Suspect with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Citrus County Sheriff's Office

"The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking," said police of the Thanksgiving Day crime, adding it's "rare" for them to see a "case this horrific."

Florida police working Thanksgiving Day this year were met with a "gruesome" crime scene while responding to a well-being check last week.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched to a home in Inverness after "receiving information that a murder had potentially taken place." Upon arriving on the scene, deputies initially received no answer from either a victim or suspect and began to check out the home's perimeter.

That's when the grisly discoveries began, as they observed "a large butcher style knife on the ground, blood, and drag marks."

Believing the tip that a crime had been committed and suspecting foul play, they entered the home and found a man, later identified as 75-year-old Jonathan Dimick Sr., "sitting in his living room, unresponsive, but alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his abdomen." Dimick Sr. -- who was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries -- has been named by sheriffs as the suspect in this case.

"Further investigation lead deputies to the gruesome discovery of the dismembered body of 67-year-old James Banks, who was found in the trunk of his own vehicle," said authorities in a statement.

"The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking. It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for," added Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime - However, thanks to the caller's courage and our team's quick response, Mr. Banks' family can begin their grieving process with the knowledge that no one will ever again suffer by the hands of Mr. Dimick."

"Any death in our community is devastating, but it is especially tough to deliver the news that a loved one will not be able to join their families on a holiday," added Prendergast.