Man Wanted for Murder of Wife Found Naked, Before Police Discover Body of 10-Month-Old Son

Bonneville County Sheriff/Instagram/Idaho Missing Persons

Hours before his wife's body was discovered, the suspect was evaluated by a nearby hospital and released the same day after walking into a general store completely naked.

The Idaho manhunt for the man suspected of killing wife Kali Jean Randall and kidnapping their 10-month-old son Zeke came to a devastating end on Saturday morning.

An Amber Alert was issued last Friday after the Teton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call the previous night and found Randall, 38, dead. At the time, the Sheriff's Office released a statement saying they were "seeking an armed and dangerous homicide and kidnapping suspect," naming the victim's husband Jeremy Albert Best while saying he was believed to have "fled the area with his infant son, Zeke Gregory Best."

On Saturday, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office issued a new statement, revealing Best had been captured and baby Zeke was found dead.

"At approximately 9:17am today Bonneville County Dispatch received a call from individuals who were hunting on the Kepps Crossing Rd near the Dan Creek Rd. east of Idaho Falls stating they located a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road," read the release, stating the caller said the man "was naked and making odd statements."

"Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies contacted the individuals and identified the man as Jeremy Albert Best, who was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for Homicide. Best was secured and placed in a patrol car until Idaho Falls Ambulance personnel arrived to treat him for any injuries," the statement continued.

Zeke was discovered "deceased at the scene"; authorities also recovered Best's abandoned SUV.

"At this time Bonneville County Detectives, Idaho State Police, and the Teton County Sheriff's Office are processing the scene and continuing to investigate. Idaho Falls Police Detectives and Agents from the FBI are also assisting at the scene," authorities said. "After a medical clearance, Mr. Best was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for the outstanding Teton County Warrant. Best will remain incarcerated until arraignment before the court."

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case. Further information about this case will be available at an appropriate time in the future as the investigation is still ongoing," they stated.

It's unknown what additional charges he could be facing at this time; Best is expected in court Monday for his arraignment.