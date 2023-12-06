Denise Richards Slams 'Dumb F--k' Erika Jayne During Extremely Confusing RHOBH Confrontation

Bravo

Even the chef exclaimed "Dude, Denise Richards is f--ked up" after her behavior at this cast dinner, during which she exploded on Erika for reasons that remained completely unclear until the next day.

Denise Richards' continued her highly-anticipated return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week ... emphasis on high.

While the Wild Things star and her wild facial expressions made brief appearances on last week's episode, the actress' antics took center stage on tonight's new hour, leaving many in the cast wondering whether she was drunk or took something before attending Kyle Richards' weed-infused dinner.

Denise was a main cast member for two seasons, before making an abrupt exit following continued spats with both Lisa Rinna and Brandi Glanville over the latter's claims she and Richards hooked up. Denise repeatedly denied those claims, sparking a friend fallout with Rinna from which they've never recovered.

But with neither of them at Kyle's bash -- which Denise attended with fellow former costar Camille Grammer -- it was Erika Jayne who took the brunt of Denise's lingering resentment about, uh, well, it wasn't quite clear as Richards had a hard time articulating her point.

"I do have a question for you [Erika], why you treated me a certain way after I met you. The first time I met you, you were so sweet and so lovely and then a year later was a different dynamic," Denise began, as Erika reacted in shock. After Jayne said she had no clue what Richards was speaking about, Denise doubled down, while also -- as Garcelle Beauvais put it -- "slurring her words."

"Well, I'm high. I don't know what she is, but she's on another level," Erika quipped in a confessional, as Garcelle wondered whether Richards "had a drink before she came because she was nervous."

As Denise kept insisting Erika knew what she was talking about, Erika continued to deny it, before the other women at the table asked Richards to give examples of how she was slighted. "Go watch the show. Watch the show. That's your example. Watch the show," Denise told them all, adding, "If you need to take a second, watch the show, come back and do this, great."

"I don't even know how to explain it. I was so f--king nice to you and you were a bitch to me. And you know it. Just own it," Richards continued, before Erika apologized. However, she later admitted she had no idea for what she was apologizing. "I am so confused and high," Erika said in a confessional, adding, "I have no idea what you're talking about and neither do you."

Dinner host Kyle was confused about it all, too.

"I do not understand what's going on with Denise. I haven't seen her eat a bit of this weed-infused food and it doesn't seem like she's drinking that much," she shared in a confessional, after Denise was seen specifically turning down the edibles last episode.

As Denise pulled Kyle, Garcelle and Sutton aside, she asked them all how "the f--k does [Erika] not understand" her gripes. "She's a f--king dumb f--k. She is. She's a dumb f--k! We all know, she f--king knew," she then exclaimed, again giving no further insight into her issues.

Dorit even caught some of Denise's smoke, after trying to tell her that she put her pink feathered jacket on upside down after getting up from the table. Instead of listening to Kemsley or checking to see whether her coat was, in fact, disheveled -- it was -- she kept telling Dorit to "stop it." She added, "Don't do this. I know what you're doing. I don't give a flying ass f--k about my jacket. Stop it, don't do this."

As Kyle walked Denise out of her home, she asked whether she felt any better now that she had confronted Erika. "Oh my god, it's probably worse. She's a f--king asshole. I never did anything to her. She knows," she let out one last time, before being put into her car service home.

While all the women left Kyle's utterly confused over what they had witnessed, Sutton, Garcelle and Crystal Kung Minkoff got a little clarity the next day when they met up with Denise again for launch.

"We had a dinner party and they were talking about threesomes with my kids at another table," she said, referencing a 2020 episode in which dinner conversation went sideways at Denise's Malibu home. At one point in the meal, Erika exclaimed, "I've never been with a girl, I've only been with a couple ... There's a penis and two vaginas!"

Richards hoped Erika would acknowledge and apologize for those comments while at Kyle's -- despite Denise not being able to pin-point them at all during the dinner itself -- concluding, "otherwise, she's just a mean ass bitch."

As the preview for the season showed, this isn't the last we've seen of Denise, so stay tuned for more fireworks between her and Erika in the weeks to come.