Kyle Richards Tells Sutton Stracke to 'Go F--k Yourself' After 'Low Blow' Comment About Her Sisters

Bravo/Getty

On RHOBH, Richards reunites with Kim and reveals she found out about niece Paris Hilton's baby from Instagram, as she explains how her feud with Kathy has affected her family.

The dinner party from hell feud between Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke reached new lows on this week's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Going into the new meal, the two friends were at odds with each other after Sutton accused Kyle of not being honest with her. She felt Richards was hiding something about her marriage, believing her new diet and workout routine as well as the new ring on her finger were signs something was up with Mauricio.

After a blowup during dinner -- which aired last week -- the pair appeared to move on from the situation without any real resolution. It all reignited again, however, when Dorit Kemsley told Kyle how Sutton quipped Richards was "in denial" when asked where their host was before they all sat down to eat.

"It seems like you're in denial about something," Sutton said, defending the joke. "I don't know anything. I'm gonna let it go."

But let it go she didn't, as she said it seemed like something was "going on" and, in a confessional, said it really seemed like there were issues in her marriage. "Personally, I think Kyle is unhappy," she added, saying she didn't feel like Richards liked talking "about personal things."

As the back and forth went on, Kyle's comment about how Sutton doesn't ever eat in front of them came up, with Stracke saying she felt it wasn't appropriate for Richards to bring up and seemingly make fun of her esophageal disorder in front of everyone. "I'm sick of fighting with you. You've already lost two sisters, do you want to lose a third?" she then exclaimed, referencing Kim and Kathy Hilton, before everyone's jaws dropped.

"Go f--k yourself. Go f--k yourself," Kyle shot back, before accusing Sutton of knowing "the truth" about Kathy due to her own "situations with her" and slamming her for not speaking up in support of Kyle during the most recent reunion.

"I'll tell everybody what happened. Kathy did not like that I did not stick up for her in the press. So she called me and she yelled at me and I told Kyle, 'I see what you've experienced. I felt it firsthand,'" Sutton continued, before Kyle reiterated how "quiet" Stracke was at the reunion.

In a confessional, Erika Jayne theorized nobody wants to speak out about Kathy because Hilton has power in Beverly Hills and they're concerned about their status.

With that, Kyle said she wanted everyone to leave and dinner came to an abrupt end.

The next day, Sutton admitted -- during a lunch with Garcelle, Crystal and Denise -- that her sister comment was a "low blow," before Kyle vented more about her situation with Kathy with both Dorit and Kim Richards.

Yes, that's right, things between Kyle and Kim were actually in a "really good place," with Kyle saying her sister knows how she's been going through "a hard time" and has been "very supportive this last year." As they caught up, niece Paris Hilton's baby Phoenix was mentioned and while Kim said she had met the child, it seemed like Kyle had not. The show then cut to a conversation Kyle had with her daughters and Mauricio, in which she said she couldn't believe she found out about Paris' baby via Instagram. She also asked her girls if they had plans to meet the baby, with Alexia saying she thought it would be "weird" to do it without her.

"You guys have your own relationship and I always want you to have that. I don't want you guys to get involved in that stuff," Richards told her, before opening up about how the fallout with Kathy has affected her relationships with her nieces.

"My sister and my nieces are a package deal. So if Kathy and I have an argument, instead of it just being between us, all of a sudden it's like, 'Okay, I'm cut off from everybody,'" she said, getting choked up. "And that's, for me, the hardest part. Honestly, more than anything."

Kim hoped the two sisters could bury the hatchet, starting to tear up herself as she told Kyle that "life is just too short to fight." While Kyle said she didn't understand how things got as bad as they did, Kim said there was blame on both sides and that they should turn the feud into a learning opportunity. The episode ended with Kyle noting how much they were missing as their families continue to grow, with Kim reminding her, "You don't want to make so much time go that there becomes resentment."

Of course, we all know Kyle, Kathy and Kim were able to patch things up, as they hosted a holiday party together just last month (photos below).