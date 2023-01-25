Paris Hilton Showered with Celebrity Congratulations After Revealing Birth of First Child

Getty

Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and more celebrities sent Paris heartfelt messages as they congratulated her on becoming a mom.

Celebrities are offering their congratulations to Paris Hilton after she revealed that she and her husband Carter Reum had welcomed their first child.

On Tuesday night, the 41-year-old reality star -- who has been open about her fertility journey and her and Carter's plans to start a family in 2023 -- took to Instagram to announce the surprise news of the arrival of her baby boy, whom she later revealed she and Carter welcomed via surrogate.

Alongside a sweet photo of her baby's hand gripping her finger, the new mom wrote, "You are already loved beyond words 💙."

And it didn't take long for many of Paris' celebrity pals to react to the news in the comments section, with Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and more stars sending Paris heartfelt messages as they congratulated her on becoming a mom.

"Congratulations!!! ❤️🙏❤️," Lohan wrote, while Kardashian commented, "So happy for you guys!!! 🤍." Her mom, Kris Jenner, also chimed in, writing, "Congratulations what a blessing!!!!! We love you!!!! ❤️🙏😍❤️."

Teigen -- who just recently welcomed a daughter -- said, "a BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!"

Demi Lovato wrote, "Congratulations sis!!!!" while "RHOBH" star Crystal Kung Minkoff said, "Congratulations to you and Carter!!! ❤️❤️."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"👶🏼🍼😭😭😭CONGRATULATIONS! Most beautiful mommy," actress Elle Fanning commented as "The Mandalorian" star Rosario Dawson wrote, "Love love love Congratulations!!!!"

Supermodels Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell also offered their congratulations.

"I am Sooooooo happy for you. Sending lots and lots of love ❤️," Klum commented, while Campbell wrote, "Congratulations to you both , biggest blessing 💙."

See the many more celebrity reactions in the comments section of Paris' post, above!

Meanwhile, Paris' mom, Kathy Hilton, reshared her daughter's Instagram post on her Stories. It doesn't appear that her sister, Nicky Hilton, and aunt, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards, have posted or commented on Paris' exciting news.

In a statement to People on Tuesday night, Paris confirmed that she and Carter welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she said. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

The couple has yet to reveal the baby boy's name.

Paris and Carter tied the knot at the former's late grandfather Barron Hilton's Bel-Air estate in November 2021, with the reception also being held at the multimillion-dollar property. The wedding kicked off three days of celebrations.