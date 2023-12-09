Alyson Hannigan Reveals She Lost 20 Lbs on DWTS, Shares Before and After Photos

ABC

The actress -- who placed fifth on DWTS -- thanked her dance partner Sasha Farber "for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!"

Alyson Hannigan may not have won the Mirrorball trophy on Dancing with the Stars, but it's safe to say the actress' time in the dance competition series impacted her life in more ways than one.

On Saturday, Hannigan -- who, along with her partner, Sasha Farber -- placed fifth on DWTS -- revealed on Instagram that she "lost 20 pounds of weight and emotional baggage" from her time competing on the ABC series.

The How I Met Your Mother alum shared a before and after photo in her post. The first shot was from a DWTS promo shoot taken before the completion began, while the second image was shot during the finale earlier this week.

"The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars," Hannigan, 49, wrote in the post's caption, before expressing her gratitude toward Farber. "I can't thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!"

The American Pie actress was met with praise in the comments section of her post, with several of her fellow Season 32 DWTS contestants and pros applauding her physical transformation.

"🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Farber wrote, "miss you."

Dancing with the Stars pro Alan Bersten commented, "Incredible!!!!! Congrats on such a good season."

Jamie Lynn Spears and Harry Jowsey -- who both competed on Season 32 -- shared emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," Spears commented, while Jowsey wrote, "👏👏👏."

Meanwhile, DWTS professional dancer, Ezra Sosa, also chimed in writing, "you look stunning in both, but this transformation is insane!"

Hannigan isn't the only celebrity contestant from Season 32 who revealed that she underwent a jaw-dropping physical transformation as a result of the show's rigorous dance training.

Social media star Lele Pons, who was partnered with Brandon Armstrong, shared before and after photos on Instagram last month, showing off her new slimmed-down appearance.