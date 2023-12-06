DWTS Finale 5th Judge: Who Took Home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy?

ABC

Who won Dancing with the Stars? Alyson Hannigan, Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz, and Xochitl Gomez gave everything they had with two incredible final dances before a winner was crowned in this three-hour finale.

All five of them bring something different to the finale from Alyson's season-long journey of growth and self-discovery, to Ariana's new chapter, to Charity's polish, Jason's charm, and Xochitl's showmanship. It's down to what America wants to reward the most … and that's anyone's guess.

The couples competed in two rounds of competition, with one a "redemption" of a previous style that was just meh for the judges and the other a freestyle that could incorporate whatever they wanted. As always, those freestyle dances are always memorable with a lot of unexpected moves and challenges for both the celebrity and their professional partner.

The night was filled with a few other surprises as well, including the returns of some past winners, including a special dance by last season's champs as Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas again took to the stage as performers before passing on their title to the new champ.

Who won it all? Well, there's only one way to find out!

Who do I think I am? you ask. Well, I spent nearly a decade of my life sweating and bleeding to the music as a dancer. From a young boy learning a shuffle-ball-change to performing with the St. Louis Ballet Company, I experienced the ups and downs of one of the most difficult physically demanding sports on the planet. During this time, I was also a member of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra, as well as a gymnast, writer and cartoonist. I had a lot more energy in my younger years. And I've spent the last twenty years analyzing and critiquing reality competition shows for various media publications. I've got this.

Fair warning, since I'm safe at home, I'm probably going to be a little harsher than my colleagues Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. But I might be nicer, too. Maybe.

FILLER

Opening Number

("Young Hearts Run Free," Candi Staton) It was a little muddled in the opening portions when we first started seeing the season's stars returning due to the camera work and lighting, but eventually it was more clear and it was definitely fun to see some of these familiar faces … and remember why they're not in the competition any longer. We're not totally sold on the Final 5 being on those giant disco balls above the stage as we never got to see them dance or even interact with their partners, but it's certainly a memorable visual. Plus, we can never get enough of Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough getting to shake their stuff a bit in these cast dances. The disco vibe was alive and we're ready!

Charli D'Amelio & Mark Ballas

("Give It to me Baby," Rick James) We're not going to say this was flawless, but it was damned near. Charli's athleticism and energy level are through the roof; only Xochitl comes close to matching her. Charli was a powerhouse in her season, dominating from the start, and it looks like she's only grown in confidence since then. Or maybe it's just knowing that she's not competing for anything. She and Mark looked like they were having a ball(room) out there and we were having fun right there with them … even if Charli's outfit was hurting our eyes at times with that black-and-white!

Mark's appearance came just hours after he and wife BC Jean announced the birth of their first child, a son they named Banksi Wylde Ballas, born November 5. Julianne gave Mark a jubilant shout-out the emotional new dad didn't appear to anticipate, creating an even sweeter and more poignant moment and night for the now-retired pro dancer.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alfonso Ribeiro & Julianne Hough

("Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," Harry Reser and HIs Band [as performed by Mariah Carey]) What a fun piece filled with several reunions. First, Alfonso welcomed his Season 19 professional partner and co-winner Witney Carson, followed by Julianne's celebrity Season 5 partner and co-winner Hélio Castroneves. Then, Alan Bersten was reunited with his Season 28 partner and co-winner Hannah Brown while Season 25 winner Rashad Jennings got to dance again with his partner Emma Slater. All in all it was a joyous performance, with some surprise vocals … was that really Alfonso and Julianne singing (even pre-recorded)? If so, nicely done both of them!

Jason Mraz

("I Feel Like Dancing," Jason Mraz) Fans got a hint as to what a future Jason Mraz concert might look as he came out more polished and confident in his dance skills than ever, delivering a high-energy routine that had us all feeling like dancing. Jason has always been a top-notch entertainer with a great sense of humor and musicality. Now, he's got just one more tool in his arsenal to take his live experiences to that next level.

ROUND 1: REDEMPTION

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber

(Carrie Ann: Salsa - "Get On Your Feet," Gloria Estefan) Even Alyson acknowledged she didn't feel like she was much of a dancer when the season began, so it makes sense that Carrie Ann reached all the way back to Week 1 to give her a second shot at her weakest dance. There's such a joyousness when Alyson dances that is so infectious. It's like she has a revelation each week about how much she loves this, and we can't help but smile along with her as she rediscovers it again and again. There were some timing issues on this and her hips could still use a little oil and swivel, but there was incredible improvement since the first time she did this. She has to be right toward the top in stars showing growth across a single season.

Judges Scores: 9, 8, 8

My Score: 8

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach

(Bruno: Foxtrot - "Fly Me to the Moon," Frank Sinatra) Jason said he didn't connect to this style the first time he performed it, and it showed. The dance was a bit of a disaster and it led to a precipitous slide he didn't correct until that fiery tango. We were worried he wouldn't even make it here, but he got himself back on track, and that carried right into this piece, which looked lighter than air. He was channeling Fred Astaire and those classic dancing crooners of yore with this piece, looking like he and Daniella were dancing on clouds. He clearly got what the style was all about, offering the right frame and presence, good footwork and great partnering.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10

My Score: 9

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov

(Derek: Samba - "Spice Up Your Life," Spice Girls) Ariana and Pasha definitely did not feel comfortable in this style the first time around, and unfortunately, she looked like it wasn't sitting well with her all over again. Nothing came natural to her in this one, with her moving almost frantically at the top and then lacking the controlled movements from there. It certainly looked as if she totally messed up some kind of move toward the middle. They recovered from it, but we saw some delayed reactions, and a lot of what looked like insecurity in the dancing. It was as if Ariana was blanking on the choreography and starting to fret herself right out of time. This was a surprising misstep for someone who's been strong all season long.

Judges Scores: 9, 10, 10

My Score: 8

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev

(Carrie Ann: Tango - "Libertango," Astor Piazzolla) Charity's note was all about confidence and conviction. She has always been a stickler about her own technique, making her the season's cleanest dancer. But technique doesn't always equal connection, so Carrie Ann was pushing her to bring that ferocious intensity a tango wants, and she definitely delivered. Her eyes were fire throughout, and that intensity translated into more tension in her movements, as well, elevating the whole dance. Like Carrie, there was always something a little missing, a bit of a disconnect when Charity danced. Tonight, it was all there.

Judges Scores: 9, 10, 10

My Score: 10

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy

(Bruno: Foxtrot - "Unconditionally," Katy Perry) This was the first dance of the night that left us feeling emotional. Xochitl brings her acting ability into these dances and puts that extra layer of storytelling on top of her beautiful lines. She did nail the extensions and completed each move as noted by Bruno in rehearsal. Her movements throughout were exquisite, it looked as if she and Val were gliding across the floor effortlessly. This was easily the most elegant and beautiful dance of the night to this point and a huge statement from Xochitl that she was ready to win this whole competition. Just stunning.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10

My Score: 10

ROUND 2: FREESTYLE

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev

(Freestyle - "Lose My Breath," Destiny's Child / "Suéltate," Sam i & Jarina De Marco f. Anitta & BIA) It was great seeing Charity bring her competitive cheer background into the dance as it brought some moves rarely seen on this stage. We didn't think she was as graceful into and out of some of the lifts, but she did nail the one that injured her in rehearsal and two extremely high holds that required impeccable balance. She's clearly still got that athleticism. The momentum of the piece was a little inconsistent for us, as was Charity's commitment. She actually looked scared at one point, or at least a little unsure. Overall, this wasn't as strong as she usually is, but it was nevertheless extremely impressive in its cheer elements.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10

My Score: 9

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach

(Freestyle - "Happy," C2C f. Derek Martin) Jason wanted to celebrate joy and his happiness at shedding that kid 20 years ago who quit dance class because he didn't like to look at himself in the mirror. He's come so far from there and now has found a love for expressing his passion for music in a whole new way. This routine was no joke, but Jason was all about it from start to finish. It exuded joyfulness just as he intended with high legs and arms and a lot of (Lindy) hop and bop. It was a feel-good piece and we were feeling just as good watching as he clearly was delivering it.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10

My Score: 10

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov

(Freestyle - "Run the World (Girls)," Beyoncé / "Level Up," Ciara) This one surprised us because there was an awful lot of not-dancing from Ariana throughout this, or standing choreography. She's such a talented dancer that we thought this empowerment piece would show a lot more of that than we got. Even the dance-off element with the girls taking on the guys was a bit underwhelming. This was a chance to blow us away with a showcase of how amazing you are, and other than believing that she's strong because she stands strong … this wasn't it. What she did she did great, we just wanted a lot more of it.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10

My Score: 9

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber

(Freestyle - "Enchanted," Taylor Swift / "Papi," Jennifer Lopez) This piece was a celebration of Alyson's journey on the show -- with a hilarious nod to her American Pie days. Alyson is a sentimental favorite this season. She doesn't have the polish of the other stars, and there were definitely some moments slightly lacking here, but she has so much heart and she's come so far as a dancer and as a person on this journey. Her growth in self-confidence has been inspiring, as has her statement just by being here as a woman of a certain age speaks volumes to there being no expiration date on dreams or opportunities or anything, really. Just go for it because you never know what might happen. You could find yourself dancing on the DWTS finale!

Judges Scores: 9, 9, 10

My Score: 9

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy

(Freestyle - "Que Calor," District 78) This was the perfect showcase for Xochilt's boundless energy, cultural pride and incredible talent as a dancer and performer. We loved the opening portion with Val when they were in hold because she was so strong. She had command in the group dance numbers that looked like something you'd see out of a music video. There was a youthful quality to her moves in that back half, and a great energy throughout. Xochitl is out there living her best life and we have been here for it all season.

Judges Scores: 10, 10, 10

My Score: 10

RESULTS

The only thing that changed from last week to now with the judges' scores is that Ariana and Jason wound up with a tie for third place. Xochitl continued her streak of perfection ending just above Charity by two paltry points. With Ariana and Jason one point off of that, it's still a very tight Top 4.

As much as we'd love to think of Alyson as a sentimental favorite who could run away and win this whole thing, we just don't see it happening. She's well off the top scores at this point and even her dancing tonight wasn't on the caliber of the others. Her journey achievement is making it to this finale, which is a testament to her growth throughout the season and a lot to be proud of.

Based on what happened tonight, and in the freestyle in particular, we found ourselves surprised that we were ready to drop Ariana all the way to our personal fourth place position, but we thought Charity just edged her out with her performances tonight. That said, third place in our estimation is nothing to sneeze about as our Top 3 has a razor-thin separation.

Jason's impeccable rebound these past few weeks and the character he injects into his dance -- and his incredible performances tonight - make him our second-place finisher. Xochitl has been a dominant beast all season long and she just got better and better until she was nigh unbeatable here at the end. And that's how we think it should end, with Xochitl unbeatable.

But is that what America did?

5th Place: Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber had an amazing journey on the show and so much to be proud of. Alyson gained a new confidence as a woman and belief in her abilities. On top of that, she was able to inspire her children by stepping into her fears and conquering them all the way to the finale.

4th Place: Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev were polished to perfection almost every week, but in a race this tight, it's that little extra that they were missing, the emotional connection. Charity is an incredibly strong talent and she started to show that ability to reach deep and bring out some of her heart, which was beautiful to see.

3rd Place: Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov settled for third, but we suspect the race for America's vote was just as tight as our own rankings. This was a very, very close third place in our estimation because there's nothing Ariana did wrong on this journey. She grew and she flourished and she delivered great performances. She was just outperformed.

At this point, we were one for three with America, which is consistent with what's happened most of the season. But we were still feeling good about our winner's pick (which should have scared us even more). Both Jason and Xochitl had stellar runs throughout the season, but Xochitl was so consistent -- could Jason's journey and vulnerability push him ahead?

2nd Place: Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach did everything they could and on another season they might have run away with it. Jason is such a charismatic performer, he really brought a lot of character to the stage. He's given himself yet another reason to love music and will only be able to entertain his fans even more with what he's learned here, as well as knowing he's good enough to conquer anything.

1st Place: Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy may have looked like an unlikely pairing, but the 17 year old and new dad bonded in a magical way and shared that magic through so many performances on the dance floor this season. She was a front-runner from the beginning, but never stopped working. It was the fact she could be so technically strong and bring so much character into her performances, as well. She was the most balanced dancer of the season and is so deserving of the title.