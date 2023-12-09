Man Who Shot Ex-Girlfriend 15 Times After She 'Ignored His Calls and Texts' Sentenced

Brevard County Sheriff's Office

The 24-year-old Florida man -- who was convicted in September for second-degree murder -- told police that he "woke up that morning in an angry state" because his ex "had not been answering his phone calls or texts."

A Florida man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend after she allegedly ignored his calls and text messages has received his sentence.

On Wednesday, State Circuit Court Judge Steve Henderson sentenced Carlos L. Jones II to life in prison for the 2022 murder of his Sha'Dayla Johnson, according to the Brevard and Seminole County State Attorney's Office.

In January 2023, Jones, 24, was indicted on first-degree premeditated murder. He was convicted of second-degree murder while discharging a firearm causing death in September after a Brevard County jury found him guilty.

In December 2022, Johnson, 23, was found unresponsive in the carport of her home after Melbourne Police responded to a 911 call about a woman who had been shot, according to a police affidavit shared by Law&Crime.

"Sha'Dayla [Johnson] appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds concentrated in the back side of her body, suggesting she was shot as she was walking or running away from the perpetrator," read the affidavit.

Johnson died from her gunshot wounds in the hospital.

According to police, witnesses saw Jones "fleeing" away from the scene at the time of the shooting.

Investigators detailed the incident -- including Johnson's father Torrance's account -- in the affidavit. According to the victim's father, who lived with Johnson, on the morning of the incident, he was sitting in the living room while Johnson got ready for work. Shortly after she left, Torrance said he heard gunshots and got up to look out the window.

Per the affidavit, Torrance saw Jones "standing behind Sha'Dayla's vehicle staring in the direction of his house." He then went outside to "further investigate," and saw that Jones was gone, before he then found his daughter "lying face down on the carport floor, by the front of her vehicle in a pool of her own blood," the document said.

According to police, Torrance said Jones and Johnson had broken up two weeks before the incident, and Johnson had "been continuously calling and harassing Sha'Dayla [Johnson] in efforts to get back with her."

"Sha'Dayla refused to speak to Carlos and ignored his calls and texts," the affidavit noted.

Authorities said Jones turned himself in to the Palm Bay Police a few hours after the shooting.

"Palm Bay Police said when Carlos [Jones]entered the lobby, he spontaneously stated that he was looking at facing 35 years in prison, but he would not elaborate why," police wrote in the affidavit, adding that Jones confessed to shooting Johnson with his semiautomatic weapon.

Per police, Jones explained that he "woke up that morning in an angry state because Sha'Dayla had not been answering his phone calls or texts."

"Carlos said it was that very moment when he decided he was going to shoot and kill Sha'Dayla," investigators stated in the affidavit.

Police said Jones told them that he confronted Johnson at a specific time when knew she would be leaving for work. He said he blocked her car in the driveway, and they spoke. However, Jones added that when Johnson turned away to go back inside, he "shot her in the back 15 times."

"His estimation in the number of rounds fired was based on the fact that he only had 3 rounds left in his magazine following the shooting," police wrote. "Carlos said he arrived with a fully loaded magazine, and his pistol, including the magazine, held a total of 18 rounds. Carlos estimated that Sha'Dayla was around 8 feet away from him when he shot her, and she collapsed onto the carport floor in front of her vehicle after being shot."

Jones told police that he discarded his clothes and the gun, which they later found.

As for why he turned himself in, officers wrote that Jones said his mom "pleaded with him to surrender."