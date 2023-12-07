Woman Sets Tinder Date on Fire After Dousing Car In Gasoline and Pulling Out a Lighter: Police Report

Miami-Dade County

The man set ablaze claims the incident happened after the suspect asked him for $60 to help fix her car; she, however, claims she was being sex trafficked.

A Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly set fire to her Tinder date and his car, which was "engulfed in flames."

But Destiny Lenai Johnson, 25, and the man in question tell two very different stories when it comes to what went down during the November 25th incident.

According to an arrest report, via Local 10, the two connected on Tinder and met up in person for the first time on November 16. The man told police they smoked marijuana together, before returning to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites where he picked her up; he says the two didn't have sex.

On November 25, she allegedly reached out again around 5:00AM and asked the man to come to her hotel. When he arrived, he claims she came out holding a one-gallon water jug, asking for money to help fix her car. While he said he "did not appreciate" the request, he said he offered $60 to "help her out anyway."

He claims she then began to pour the liquid -- which smelled like gasoline -- out of the jug and onto the passenger's seat of his car, with some of the liquid also getting onto him as he attempted to push the jug out of his vehicle. She then pulled out a lighter and set the liquid on fire, he said, while reportedly yelling, "You guys are out to get me!"

"The victim stated that he immediately jumped out of the driver door of his vehicle and began rolling on the asphalt to extinguish the flames on his body, while his vehicle was soon fully engulfed in flames" said the report. "The victim then stated that he produced a firearm from his right waistband and pointed it at (Johnson) fearing that she would make further attempts to light him on fire."

Police found Johnson three hours later after receiving a call about a "naked Black female with burns [who] was found [nearby] stating she blew up a vehicle." She was charged Monday with aggravated battery, attempted murder and arson and is being held on $10,000 bond for each charge.

While neither Johnson or her lawyers have addressed the charges against her, the arrest report reportedly said she told authorities she was "being sex trafficked" and declined the man's offer of $60 for oral sex.