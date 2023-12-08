Woman Who Assaulted Chipotle Employee Sentenced to Two-Months Working In Fast Food

Rosemary Hayne pleaded guilty to assault -- but still appeared to defend her actions -- after she was seen in video throwing a burrito bowl in Emily Russell's face while complaining about her food.

A judge's unconventional sentence for a woman who pleaded guilty to assaulting a Chipotle employee is making headlines, after he reduced her time behind bars for agreeing to spend two months walking in her victim's shoes.

Rosemary Hayne, 39, was arrested and charged with assault following an incident at the fast food establishment in Parma, Ohio. Video of the interaction was caught on cell phone video from another customer at the restaurant, showing her confronting an employee, Emily Russell, over her burrito bowl.

In the raw footage, Hayne is heard saying her food looks like "s--t," before exclaiming, "Are you f--king serious? This is f--king ridiculous!" and throwing her tray of food in Russell's face. Another customer is seen confronting Hayne for her actions, trying to stop her from leaving the fast food spot as someone says they're calling police. Though Hayne storms out of the establishment, police were able to easily locate her because she ordered her food online and the restaurant had all her information.

During her hearing last week, Parma Municipal Court Judge Timothy P. Gilligan made it very clear how he felt about Hayne's actions.

"You didn't get your burrito bowl the way you liked and this is how you respond? You went in there looking for a fight," he said to her, before Hayne attempted to defend herself.

"I did not. I did not. If I showed you how my food looked and how my food looked a week later from that same restaurant, you would ... it was disgusting-looking," she said.

Showing little patience with her explanation, he shot back, "I'll bet you're not going to be happy with the food you’re about to get in jail."

However, he then offered her a reduced sentence behind bars -- in exchange for some time behind a counter.

Gilligan sentenced Hayne to 180 days in jail, suspending 90 of those days and offering to remove another 60 from her sentence if she agreed to work in a fast food restaurant 20 hours a week for two months.

"Do you want to walk in her shoes for two months and learn how people should treat people, or do you want to jail time?" he asked her during the hearing. "I'd like to walk in her shoes," said Hayne.

It's unclear when or where she'll begin work.

Explaining his offer to WJW, Gilligan said he hoped to teach Hayne some "empathy," while also saving taxpayers some money by keeping her out of jail.

The victim, Russell, told CBS she was "relieved" by the outcome, adding that while Hayne did apologize to her for her actions, she didn't find the apology sincere. Russell also told the outlet she soon quit her job at Chipotle because she felt unsupported after the incident; she currently has a job at Raising Cane.