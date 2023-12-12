Deputies Enlist Grinch to Mock Woman Accused of Making False Report Over Stolen Christmas Gifts

Lee County Sheriff's Office

Someone dressed as The Grinch followed behind as authorities arrested a woman they say tricked cops into getting her replacement Christmas gifts for ones which were never actually stolen.

A woman accused of being a "grinch" by Florida authorities came face-to-face with her alleged inspiration while being arrested last week.

In a video shared to Facebook by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Shana Hudson is seen being led out of her home in handcuffs, as someone dressed as the titular character from The Grinch trailed close behind.

The very gleeful green guy also pointed out the "courtesy shuttle" the sheriffs use to transport suspects to the Marceno Motel -- another name for the Lee County Jail -- in the video.

"Riiiing Riiiing, Hey Shana, Who-ville Called, they want their Grinch back," began a very cheeky statement from the sheriffs.

According to authorities, Hudson first reported a burglary at her home on November 19, claiming "recently purchased Christmas gifts were stolen from inside her home, leaving her kids without gifts this holiday season."

Detectives working the case "took it upon themselves to coordinate" donations from the American Legion and the sheriff's Shop with a Cop initiative to "surprise the mother with new gifts" -- only to then get a tip from Crime Stoppers that threw the investigation into a different direction.

The office says evidence "later determined Hudson lied about the burglary," before they found the "stolen" items "hidden at a family member's residence," leading to her Fraud-False Report to Law Enforcement charge.

The video released by LSCO includes a version of the Dr. Seuss character's infamous theme song playing over the footage, as well as clips from interviews Hudson did with local news about the initial robbery.

"I wanted my kids to have a decent Christmas, but now they're not gonna have Christmas at all, because some thieves came and stole our s--t," Hudson told reporters, before pleading with the robberts to "turn yourself in and bring us back our stuff, so me and our kids can have a good Christmas."

The footage also appears to show the moment authorities discovered the "stolen" goods at the relative's home.

"Hudson was transported to the Marceno Motel for her charge where this Grinch will have plenty of time to think twice about stealing Christmas," read the release.

"We think it’s safe to say, everyone in this county 'hates, double hates, loathes' a liar. We hope the motel accommodations are much better than her heart this Christmas," they concluded.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno added, "This pathetic behavior is unacceptable, especially given the circumstances this holiday season. This woman took advantage of the system and is now paying the price for her selfish choices."