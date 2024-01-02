Andy Cohen Says He Was Scammed Out of 'A Lot of Money' By Fraudsters

Getty

The WWHL host said he's "in the process of trying to get [his] money" after the scammers wired money out of two of his bank accounts.

Andy Cohen says he recently lost "a lot of money" after he was scammed.

On a December episode of his Daddy Diaries podcast, the Watch What Happens Live host detailed a recent incident in which he said he was tricked into revealing bank information after fraudsters called him and made him believe they were from his bank.

"Someone called saying they were fraud alert from my bank," Andy, 55, said.

He said it all began after he lost his debit card, and he put in a request for a new one. He then noted that he received an email about possible fraud on his account. Believing it was connected to his lost card, he proceeded to log in to his bank online.

"Then it asked for my Apple ID and password," Andy recalled. "And I was like, 'OK, this never happens."

After the alarm bells went off in his head, he said he "bailed out," but it was too late.

"I had already logged into my bank app, and I think somehow, my logging in through whatever this site was gave them access to my bank app," Andy shared, adding that he left the appointment he was at, before he received the phone call.

The Bravo star claimed the scammers had also somehow tapped into the caller ID system, sharing that it appeared that the bank had called him.

"They were naming credits that I had made -- the charges -- because they clearly had access to my account," he continued, admitting how he would have done things differently looking back.

"What I should have said is, 'Can I call you back?' Or what I should have maybe said is, 'I'm gonna go to my bank and handle this,'" Andy said. "Instead ... I stayed on the line with his woman for an hour and 10 minutes."

During the lengthy phone call, the television personality said the scammers duped him into setting up call and message forwarding, while making Andy believe they were handling the situation regarding what they claimed was bank fraud.

After the scammers said they would call him back, but didn't, Andy went to the bank in person.

"These people wired out of two accounts that I have a lot of money," he said, sharing that he's now "in the process of trying to get [his] money back."

Andy shared that it was ultimately a learning experience.