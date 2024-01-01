6 Can't-Miss Moments from Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper's Off the Rails New Year's Eve Broadcast

CNN

After a year without booze, "Daddy" got his "juice" again on CNN -- ushering in some wild moments involving John Mayer, Ryan Seacrest and Neil Patrick Harris, who had Anderson in giggling away during a game of Never Have I Ever.

Andy Cohen once again joined BFF Anderson Cooper on CNN for the network's New Year's Eve telecast last night -- and, thankfully, so did the alcohol.

After the pair were banned from drinking live on the air last year -- instead downing shots of pickle juice and other concoctions -- CNN allowed them to loosen up once again, leading to quite a few viral moments that are all over X this morning.

Below are just five of the night's highlights ... starting with the very first shot of the night!

At the top of the telecast, Andy wasted no time getting to the big question of the night: Would they be able to take actual shots of tequila every hour?

"Are you asking about alcohol?" Cooper wondered, before Andy suggested he heard "from a lot of people" that they wanted the duo to drink again. "I guess I'm just wondering, does daddy get his juice?" he then asked his cohost.

"Can daddy get his juice responsibly?" asked Anderson, before the two had their first tequila shot of the night -- which also happened to be Cooper's first since doing one on the same show two years ago.

Immediately, his grossed out reaction face was back and all was right in the world again.

As the night went on, the two were joined by a number of celebrity guests -- including Neil Patrick Harris.

The duo recruited NPH for a game of Never Have I Ever, with Harris sipping from Red Bull while Andy asked them all some shady questions.

First up: Never Have I Ever Hooked Up with a Fan.

Cohen drank right away, quipping, "If they're not a fan, they wouldn't be hooking up with you." NPH, meanwhile, cracked, "If they weren't before, they were after. You know what I'm talking about Andy Cohen!"

With that, Cooper went into one of his infamous giggle fits, totally losing it as Andy and Neil tried to keep the game on the rails.

Watch the rest of the segment above!

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Make Nice (Again)

There's no video of this one, but after Cohen dissed Seacrest's telecast for having a "group of losers" on it back in 2021, Ryan claimed Andy snubbed him while filming in 2022.

Though the two cleared the air on Andy's radio show, Cohen made it clear they were cool during last night's telecast.

"Just want to point out I made a big effort. We waved at Seacrest. He saw us waving so he cannot go around saying that I dissed him," Andy said after taking their 9pm shot, as Cooper quipped, "Don't start it. Don't even mention it!"

"I'm not starting it. I'm just keeping it real clean. We have waved. Connection has been made," Cohen said, adding that they "complimented his outfit" while Anderson said his cohost was "stirring the pot."

"Not really," Andy clarified. "Just keeping it clean. I'm keeping my side of the street clean this year."

Another celebrity guest who joined from a cat cafe in Tokyo, of all places, was Andy's other BFF, John Mayer.

As Cohen said the place didn't look too sanitary, Mayer told them both that he believed the establishment passed all health codes -- setting Anderson off into another fit of giggles.

"It's a cat bar. I don't know how much more clear I can be of the objective of this place," Mayer said as Cooper continued to completely lose it. "I can't see Anderson, but I know exactly what he looks like," he added.

"He's gone," exclaimed Cohen, "he's off with the fairies here."

While checking in with Randi Kaye in Key West, Andy dropped a phrase that probably hasn't been uttered on CNN before: "Strictly dickly."

It happened as Kaye danced in the streets of the gay hot spot with a random man, asking him to teach her some of his moves as Cooper and Cohen watched back in NYC.

"It's not gonna go anywhere," quipped Cooper, while Anderson added, "I've seen this play out in cities around the world It feels like love right now ... he's strictly dickly!"

And our last viral moment of the night came with the pair read some shoutouts from viewers on air ... apparently, without having read them ahead of time.

One, from a woman named Angela, started out innocently enough -- as she wished her husband and in-laws a happy new year, before adding, "And not a Happy New Year to my brother-in-law, with his wife, who she says can stick it where the sun don't shine."

"Oh, this has taken a turn!" exclaimed Cooper as he read the message, "I should have read this card and let you do it. I thought this was a feel-good!"

Cohen then finished the message with glee, exclaiming, "You have made my life miserable and I can't wait for your legal separation!"