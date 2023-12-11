Andy Cohen Pokes Fun at Himself Following Jingle Ball Outfit Debacle: 'I Deserve This'

Getty

The 'WHHL' host was trolled for his festive fit at the annual iHeartRadio music festival, with some comparing his laid back look to something boy band *NSYNC would've worn in their heyday.

Andy Cohen knows how to laugh at himself.

The Watch What Happens Live host took to his Instagram Story Sunday after he was trolled online for the outfit he wore to iHeartRadio's annual Jingle Ball music festival.

Cohen, who was on hand as one of the show's presenters Friday, rocked a green flannel, which he partially tucked into a pair of dark denim jeans to the event over the weekend, cuffing them to reveal a pair of Air Jordan Concord sneakers.

While the look was both laid back and festive, many made fun of the TV personality's fit, comparing it something boy band *NSYNC would've worn in their heyday.

"Andy is serving fo shizz, fo shizz energy," one user wrote alongside an edit of Cohen next to an old photo of *NSYNC band members, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez.

Cohen took it in stride, re-posting the commenters criticism with the caption, "I deserve this. LOL!"

Others, meanwhile, poked fun at Cohen's choice of footwear and the outfit's ill-fitting appearance, with the Bravo exec usually seen sporting tailored suits on his late night show.

"You must be Andy Cohen wearing concords at jingle ball if you think we f--king," the social media user tweeted, with another comparing the look to a kindergartener's first day of school fit.

"When your 5 year old dresses himself for the first day of Kindergarten," the meme read, seeing a smiling Cohen super-imposed onto a photo of a children's classroom.

See more hilarious social media reactions to Cohen's outfit below:

The fact that this photo of Andy Cohen is from yesterday and not 2005… the huntress has dug in her claws pic.twitter.com/NRQyL896cc — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) December 9, 2023 @MediumSizeMeech

Why does @Andy look like someone bought an Andy Cohen Action Figure off Temu? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/s2aLdFETlP — 💥SNARK💥 (@sburnlist) December 11, 2023 @sburnlist

Whats the dress code for iheart radio events?? pic.twitter.com/WFRm7LgvMQ — Yann (@yannhatchuel) December 9, 2023 @yannhatchuel

Andy Cohen is out here looking like Malibu's Most Wanted. 🤭



Time for a stylist. pic.twitter.com/SGCMdJvFTE — 🅚🅔🅝🅨🅐 🅜🅞🅞🅡🅔 🅢🅣🅐🅝 (@GossipInformer) December 9, 2023 @GossipInformer