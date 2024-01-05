Pregnant Teen Fatally Shot Alongside Boyfriend: Cops Reveal Gruesome Details as Father & Son Arrested

SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT; LEON VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Pregnant teen, Savanah Soto, was reported missing by her family two days before Christmas after she missed her appointment to induce labor; her death comes 19 months after her younger brother was also shot and killed.

A pregnant teen, who was going to name her son Fabian, was found shot to death alongside her boyfriend last month.

Now, two suspects have been taken into police custody in the Texas murder investigation -- a father Ramón Preciado, 53, and his son Christopher Preciado, 19.

The younger Preciado is charged with capital murder in connection with the slayings of Savanah Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22.

The 53-year-old Preciado has been charged with abuse of a corpse, as law enforcement believe he assisted his son in attempting to get rid of the car holding the bodies of the victims. The father and son being taken into custody was caught on video with reporters nearby.

After the January 3 perp walk, Washington Moscoso, of the San Antonio Police Department said at a press conference, "We do expect more charges to be pending" and added it would likely be related to the "unborn baby."

Police found the couple's missing vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment building, inside were their dead bodies. Soto's boyfriend, Guerra, showed signs of a gun being pressed to his skull, San Antonio Police said at a previous press conference. The expectant mother's body also had a gunshot wound.

"It appears that it was a drug deal," Washington Moscoso also stated of the circumstances of the killings: "Someone was buying and someone was selling."

Soto's killing comes less than two years after her younger brother Ethan Soto was fatally shot over an alleged money dispute.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows the father and son duo meeting to get rid of the bodies, investigators say (video below).

Soon after, police dropped by a residence linked to both father and son.

"The father answered the door," Moscoso said. "He knew why the police were there" and described him as cooperative.

"There was a lot of misinformation out there," Moscoso said of public scrutiny on the case. "These two individuals are the only suspects we were looking for. There were many names being thrown around on the internet. Those people had nothing to do with this."

Per local KSAT, an affidavit says Guerra had come to Preciado's to sell him marijuana on December 21.

According to that same arrest affidavit, Christopher Preciado claims Guerra had pointed a gun at him, which he then "manipulated" resulting in Soto being shot; then he claimed to have "manipulated the weapon again", this time with Guerra being shot.

The medical examiner had stated Guerra died by "contact gunshot wound to the head."

The victim's bodies were discovered five days later.