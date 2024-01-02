Man Sent Threatening Messages to Wife -- Pretending to Be Her Ex -- Before Murder: Cops

Broomfield Police Department

The woman reported the disturbing texts -- including one threatening to "get rid of" her husband so they could "be together" -- to authorities, before they were allegedly traced to her husband's IP address after she was brutally murdered.

A woman who allegedly started receiving threatening texts from her ex-boyfriend is now dead... and police believe her husband was actually the one behind the disturbing messages.

Daniel Krug of Broomfield, Colorado was arrested just days after his wife, Kristil Krug, was brutally beaten and stabbed, later dying in a hospital from her injuries. He was charged with first-degree murder, stalking and criminal impersonation and is currently being held on $5 million bond until a hearing in February.

The saga leading up to his arrest was a twisted one, according to an arrest affidavit filed in the Broomfield County Combined Court.

According to the docs, Krug began receiving messages she believed were from an ex-boyfriend in October -- including one asking if she wanted to "hook up," and another encouraging her to kill herself after she didn't respond.

She reported the messages to local police on Halloween 2023 after receiving more texts, some including photos of her husband outside his work. The messages continued, with one referencing her expired license plate tags and others saying her husband, Daniel, couldn't "satisfy" her and didn't "deserve" her.

"U belong with me.,Ill get rid of him and then we can be together," read another message. "they let me park and walk right into his (workplace)…Give me the signal and he wont come home."

According to Daily Camera, police did check on both Daniel and Kristil after that last message and they were unharmed.

But on December 14, David called police and asked them to do a welfare check on Kristil, expressing concern over the messages from her alleged ex and claiming he hadn't been able to get in contact with her. Responding officers found her beaten and stabbed in the garage, reported the Denver Post, before authorities began to suspect her husband was responsible... and not her former flame.

A number of the security cameras at the home were either turned off or taped over on the day of the murder, which David couldn't explain. Also, Kristil had a concealed-carry weapon on her body at the time of the attack -- which made police believe she was either surprised or knew her assailant.

Detectives later determined that the IP address used for the texts and emails from Kristil's supposed ex allegedly originated from Daniel's workplace -- something corroborated by his supervisor -- while the ex was confirmed to be in Utah, not Colorado, the day of the attack.

Kristil's mother also told authorities that the relationship between the couple was "not good" and they were planning to divorce. She claimed Daniel was "sometimes rough with the kids" and she hoped to obtain full custody of the children.

Daniel reportedly denied killing his wife while speaking with police. In a fundraising post set up by someone in his family, they claim "a stalker entered their world with messages that escalated to threats, which culminated in this evil person killing his wife while she was working alone at their family home."

Calling the accusations "wrongful" and "false," the family also accuses police of choosing "to pursue only her grieving husband, her love, and the father of their children" -- while the "real perpetrator," they say, "remains at large." The campaign has only raised $1,370.