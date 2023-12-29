Colorado Mom on the Run After Cops Call BS on Burglary Story, Accuse Her of Murdering Her Kids

COLORADO SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT

"It was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded," Colorado Springs Police said after the bodies of a 9-year-old and 7-year-old were found in the woman's home

A Colorado mom is allegedly on the run after local authorities accused her of murdering two of her children -- a 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

According to a press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department, cops were initially called to the residence of 35-year-old Kimberlee Singler for a reported burglary in the wee hours of December 19.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene they discovered Singler and her eldest daughter, 11, with apparent injuries. They further found the mother's two other children "deceased in the residence."

Police did not disclose the nature of the injuries the surviving parties displayed, but did note that the 11-year-old was both safe and recovering.

Once the bodies were discovered in the residence, the local Homicide Unit "assumed the investigation" which soon resulted in police declaring "it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded."

A warrant for Singler's arrest was issued with cops charging her with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of child abuse and one count assault in the first-degree.

The warrant was issued on December 26th and law enforcement are still searching for Singler, who they say was last seen on December 23rd. Her "current whereabouts are unknown," according to police.

While police spokesperson, Ira Cronin, told The New York Times, authorities have "reason to believe" Singler is no longer in Colorado and now have the FBI "assisting in the search."