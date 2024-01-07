Ali Wong Thanks Ex Justin Hakuta While Accepting Golden Globe Weeks After Filing for Divorce

Getty

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend Justin, for all of your love and support," Wong said with palpable feeling

Ali Wong gave an emotional acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, where she surprised fans by thanking her ex Justin Hakuta, who she filed for divorce from just weeks ago.

While picking up the gong for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Wong gave a heartfelt shoutout to the father of her two kids.

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend Justin," she said with palpable feeling. "For all of your love and support. It is because of you I'm able to be a working mother."

Ali Wong wins her first Golden Globe for her role of Amy in #Beef at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lM9DuLsHIT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024 @THR

Wong filed for divorce from Hakuta last month, a year after publicly separating.

Their filing cited "irreconcilable differences," which listed a separation date of April 10, 2022.

Wong is seeking joint custody of their daughters Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6.

As of September last year, it appeared Wong was still dating Bill Hader.

A source close to TooFab was on hand at Pancho's restaurant in Manhattan Beach, California last September, where Wong was performing a surprise comedy set, and says the funny woman touched on her months-long relationship with the fellow comedian.

Per the source, Wong alluded to her romance with Hader, telling the Pancho's crowd that she's "still dating the guy everyone thinks" she's dating, before making several quips about their relationship.

Wong's comments come after in April, Hader confirmed their relationship during an interview with Collider, calling the actress his "girlfriend."

When asked about his plans for any upcoming projects, the Barry star said his "girlfriend" had been encouraging him to take a vacation after pointing out that it had been a decade since he's had any rest and relaxation.

Page Six confirmed via Hader's rep that the Saturday Night Live alum was referring to Wong during the interview.

"My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count. So, I'm going to have a vacation," he told Collider.

Wong and Hader previously dated in November 2022, but called it quits just two months later due to their busy schedules.

Per Page Six, sources close to the the outlet previously claimed that their short-lived romance in the fall was a "rebound," as it came on the heels of the Always Be My Maybe actress' divorce from Justin Hakuta -- with whom she shares daughters, Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5 -- and Hader's split from Anna Kendrick.

Reports of Wong and Hader's rekindled relationship first surfaced in the spring of 2023, after the duo were photographed taking a hike on Wong's 41st birthday.

Wong and Hader -- who is also a dad to three girls from his marriage to ex-wife, Maggie Carey -- were most recently spotted together in Los Angeles earlier this month.