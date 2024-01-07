2024 Golden Globe Awards: Every Viral Moment of the Night (Updating)

CBS/Getty

It wouldn't be an award show without a few unscripted, off-the-rails moments.

Award season is in full swing, with the 2024 Golden Globe Awards really getting things started on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Jo Koy and held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, this year's show was teased as being a bit different from years past -- with the ceremony under new ownership following major criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which used to throw the event and has since disbanded. This year, the organization promised the "most ethnically diverse of all the major award shows" when it came to its voting body, who are celebrating the best in television and film.

As with any live show, there were bound to be some shocks and surprises -- here are the most noteworthy.

Jo Koy's Uneven Monologue

Koy kicked off the show by cracking wise at some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Promising to make fun of himself and "other people," Koy just did that, making light of the Golden Globes' diversity issues, while pointing out that this year's nominees were still mostly white. After joking about Killers of the Flower Moon, he took aim at its star, Robert De Niro, who once again become a father at 80 -- but not without praising the actor first.

"Decade after decade, he kills it every single time. I don't know how you do it, man. I swear to God. Your last performance has got to be your greatest performance ever. How did you get her pregnant at 80?" Koy joked, referring to De Niro welcoming a baby daughter with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. "Was it CGI?"

He also pointed out Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, referring to his nude dance in the film by joking, "Where is your penis seated?"

Taylor Swift Is Not Amused

It didn't take long for host Jo Koy to take aim at guest and nominee Taylor Swift during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ... and she didn't seem thrilled about the joke.

Noting that the telecast began after the NFL on CBS, Koy began, "As you know, we came on after a football double-header."

"The big different between the Golden Globes and the NFL: on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift!" he then cracked, saying that they just have "more to go to" at the star-studded show. He then added, "Sorry about that."

The camera, of course, cut to Swift and her stone-faced reaction appeared to say it all. She simply took a sip from her glass, not cracking a smile.

Ali Wong Thanks Her Ex

Ali Wong gave an emotional acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, where she surprised fans by thanking her ex Justin Hakuta, who she filed for divorce from just weeks ago.

While picking up the gong for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, the Beef star gave a heartfelt shoutout to the father of her two kids.

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend Justin," she said with palpable feeling. "For all of your love and support. It is because of you I'm able to be a working mother."

Wong filed for divorce from Hakuta last month, a year after publicly separating.

Kylie Jenner Shares PDA with Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet may have walked the red carpet solo, but he was joined by girlfriend Kylie Jenner once he made it inside the venue.

The two were seen heading to their seats together after the one of the first commercial breaks, before one of the roaming audience cameras caught their PDA on-air.

This is the couple's first award show together, so stay tuned if she'll keep joining him as award season continues!

Kevin Costner, Barbie Stan

Presenting alongside Barbie star America Ferrera, Yellowstone's Kevin Costner made it very clear he was a fan of the blockbuster film, after she fawned over his work.

As the two took the podium, he said, "I think a lot of people love that scene, the Barbie movie, where, 'It's literally impossible to be a woman. You're so beautiful, you're so smart and it kills me that you don't think that you're good enough.' That was pretty good."

As the presentation went on, he continued to quote her speech ... and while, yes, it was a bit, it was still nice to give America and that scene in particular the spotlight during the show.

Ayo Edebiri Thanks The 'Real Ones'

Picking up the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her work on The Bear, Ayo Edebiri first thanked her costars and the crew on the FX series.

Saying she was grateful to be "in a room full of people I admire" and who work "has lifted me up," she acknowledged how "lucky" she is to be an artist -- before thanking a group of people who don't get enough credit during events like these.

"There's probably so many people who I forgot to thank. Oh my God! All of my agents' and managers' assistants! The people who answer my e-mails. Y'all are real ones. Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy e-mails."

Kieran Culkin Makes Pedro Pascal Cry

Kieran Culkin called it a "nightmare" to win Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama, burping and saying he had indigestion while collecting his award.

He then recalled his only other Golden Globe nom for Igby Goes Down and how he felt he would never be back in that room again. Though he's been back for Succession, this was his first time actually winning.

"So this is a nice moment, suck it Pedro! Sorry! Mine," he exclaimed, referring to fellow nominee Pedro Pascal -- who laughed, before mock crying in the audience.

Barbie Wins Inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award

Blockbusters got their own category at the Golden Globes this year, as the ceremony honored them with the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award.

Nominated were Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Barbie -- with Barbie taking home the gold.

After director Greta Gerwig thanked "all the Barbies and Kens in front of and behind the scenes," as well as everyone involved in making the film -- including her husband and co-writer Noah Baumbach "for showing his inner Barbie girl."

Star Ryan Gosling also got a shoutout from Margot Robbie for going "full-beach."

Jennifer Lawrence Threatens to Walk Out

As the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy were shown during the telecast, Jennifer Lawrence made the most of her screen time.

Instead of simply smiling of clapping like the other nominees, she looked straight into the camera and mouthed the words, "If I don't win, I'm leaving."

While she didn't win for her work in No Hard Feelings -- that honor went to Emma Stone for Poor Things -- she didn't leave and instead showed her excitement for her colleague.

Wiig & Ferrell's Dance Moves Can't Be Contained

As Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell hit the stage to present Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, the two tried to keep it serious ... almost too serious.

As they started to read off the names of the nominees, some goofy music kept starting up behind them, ignoring it until they finally succumbed to the tunes and began to dance.

"Guys, this song does something to us, as you can see," said Will, before Kristen explained, "They wanted us to come on here and make a bunch of jokes and we said no." Why? Because "it's a serious night!" exclaimed Ferrell.

The two said how "ridiculous" and "embarrassed" they felt, before Will shouted, "The Golden Globes have not changed!"