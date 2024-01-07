Taylor Swift Not Amused By Host Jo Koy's Joke About Her During the Golden Globes

CBS

Her viral reaction from the audience said it all.

It didn't take long for host Jo Koy to take aim at guest and nominee Taylor Swift during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ... and she didn't seem thrilled about the joke.

Noting that the telecast began after the NFL on CBS, Koy began, "As you know, we came on after a football double-header."

"The big different between the Golden Globes and the NFL: on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift!" he then cracked, saying that they just have "more to go to" at the star-studded show. He then added, "Sorry about that."

Watch the video below:

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes.



"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024 @Variety

The camera, of course, cut to Swift and her stone-faced reaction appeared to say it all. She simply took a sip from her glass, not cracking a smile.

Koy's comment, of course, comes after Swift has been attending a number of boyfriend Travis Kelce's games -- and an uneven monologue at the top of the show taking shots at Robert De Niro and the ceremony itself.

Taylor's look, meanwhile, quickly went viral on X. See the best memes and reactions below -- and click here for more Golden Globe coverage!

Taylor Swift at Joy Koy’s attempt of a joke pic.twitter.com/BJBtMsE3ZL — Teddy Siegel (@teddy_siegel) January 8, 2024 @teddy_siegel

📸| Our reaction to whatever that joke was… pic.twitter.com/D0OPknS6S5 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 8, 2024 @swifferupdates

that lame ass taylor swift “joke” that loser man tried to make… pic.twitter.com/KNxQ77kIyj — lauren (@gilmxres) January 8, 2024 @gilmxres

taylor swift's response to this golden globes host's jokes...a mood, if you will pic.twitter.com/KgNhWF6pbh — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 8, 2024 @noradominick

Jo Koy took a shot at Queen Taylor Swift and she was NOT here for it! pic.twitter.com/ErRd6Omto1 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 8, 2024 @queensofbravo

if THE taylor swift ever reacted like this to one of my jokes i would throw my self off a very tall something



pic.twitter.com/vPmLsHFoUl — laura (@ishinesobrights) January 8, 2024 @ishinesobrights

isnt it amazing how taylor swift has lyrics that apply to absolutely any situation, for this instance i give you: the jokes weren’t funnypic.twitter.com/03qSQuI9oR — laura (@ishinesobrights) January 8, 2024 @ishinesobrights