Taylor Swift Not Amused By Host Jo Koy's Joke About Her During the Golden Globes

Award Shows By TooFab Staff
Her viral reaction from the audience said it all.

It didn't take long for host Jo Koy to take aim at guest and nominee Taylor Swift during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards ... and she didn't seem thrilled about the joke.

Noting that the telecast began after the NFL on CBS, Koy began, "As you know, we came on after a football double-header."

"The big different between the Golden Globes and the NFL: on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift!" he then cracked, saying that they just have "more to go to" at the star-studded show. He then added, "Sorry about that."

The camera, of course, cut to Swift and her stone-faced reaction appeared to say it all. She simply took a sip from her glass, not cracking a smile.

Koy's comment, of course, comes after Swift has been attending a number of boyfriend Travis Kelce's games -- and an uneven monologue at the top of the show taking shots at Robert De Niro and the ceremony itself.

Taylor's look, meanwhile, quickly went viral on X. See the best memes and reactions below -- and click here for more Golden Globe coverage!

