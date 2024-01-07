Timothée Chalamet Brings Kylie Jenner as Golden Globes Date: See the Pair Kiss Inside the Show

CBS

The star-studded date night comes just months after the 'Wonka' actor and Jenner seemingly confirmed their romance in September with a kiss at the Beyoncé concert.

Timothée Chalamet had a very special plus-one as his date for the 2024 Golden Globes Sunday.

Chalamet was joined by girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who was seen sitting next to the Wonka actor at several points during the CBS broadcast.

The Golden Globes shared a look at the pair's date night with an adorable photo of Jenner grabbing hold of Chalamet's necklace while the two had an intimate back-and-forth, Chalamet looking lovingly at his lady.

The clip ending with the pair, both grinning from ear-to-ear, sharing a kiss, with the award show's official X (neé Twitter) account captioning the clip, "Date night at the #GoldenGlobes with @RealChalamet and @KylieJenner🖤."

Other photos from inside the show, see the pair, who appeared to rocking coordinated, sparkling black looks -- Chalamet in a sequined jacket and pants and Jenner in low-back, lace number -- speaking to other A-list attendees, with John Krasinski and Jennifer Aniston seen surrounding their table.

While this marked a major milestone for the couple, it's not the first event they've attended together, with pair attending the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards together, the U.S. Open and more with many believing the 28-year-old actor was also on hand for the Jenner's famous Christmas Eve party last month as well.

Chalamet and Jenner first sparked romance rumors last spring, with the two seemingly confirming their romance in September, when they attended a Beyoncé concert and were seen kissing and cuddling up to one another as shown in a video obtained by TMZ.

Jenner shares two children with her ex Travis Scott: daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1. The former couple dated on and off for almost five years before they called it quits again in January 2023.