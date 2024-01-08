Jonathan Majors Hasn't Seen His Daughter Due to Domestic Violence Case, Talks Toll of Trial

ABC

The actor also praises Meagan Good for standing by him, comparing her to Coretta Scott King after previously demanding ex Grace Jabbari be more like Michelle Obama and King.

Jonathan Majors sat down for his first interview since he was found guilty in his assault case.

The disgraced Marvel star spoke with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis on Good Morning America in an interview that aired on Monday, after a New York jury found the 34-year-old had attacked and harassed his now ex girlfriend, British choreographer Grace Jabbari during an argument last year in March.

Majors admitted he "was absolutely shocked and afraid" when his verdict was read on December 18 last year.

“How is that possible? Based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence," Majors told Davis.

EXCLUSIVE: "This has been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways."



Jonathan Majors speaks out for the first time after conviction in domestic violence trial and shares hopes to work in Hollywood again. @LinseyDavis reports. https://t.co/MyWyLCbpzv pic.twitter.com/W7D3IH3eRW — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2024 @GMA

He said the reason he was giving an interview now was "about responsibility and coming forward and being brave and giving my part of the story."

However, despite the outcome of the case, and the career fallout, he said: "I'm really blessed."

"I'm surrounded by people who love me, who care about me. But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways," Majors explained. "But I'm standing."

He told Davis that due to his DV case he hasn't seen his daughter. However, one person in particular has stood by him, "Everything has kinda gone away. And it's just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, Meagan [Good], and my dogs."

"She’s an angel," he said, continuing to praise Good. "She’s held me down like a Coretta, I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh you know, but I think I found her."

In the same interview Majors defended audio that was released showing him appearing to lecture Jabbari, insisting she emulate Michelle Obama and Coretta Scott King in order to be in a relationship with him. He told GMA he was simply gesturing to cultural giants he aspired to be like.

In that context, Majors comparing Good to Coretta seemed to be very telling.

A legal representative for Jabbari, Brittany Henderson, said of Majors' interview: "His denigration of our jury system is not dissimilar from the above-the-law attitude that he has maintained throughout this legal process. The timing of these new statements demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for the actions for which he was found guilty and should make the sentencing decisions fairly easy for the Court."

Majors was found guilty of two charges in the case, in a split verdict last month: misdemeanor assault in the third degree, and recklessly causing physical injury as well as harassment in the second degree (a violation).

Prior to the guilty verdict, Majors was tasked with ushering in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as new big bad Kang the Conqueror. The role was not simply a villain, but the lynchpin for a multiversal saga spanning multiple blockbuster franchises.