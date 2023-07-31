Jonathan Majors Featured in Loki Season 2 Trailer, Ke Huy Quan's MCU Debut

Disney+

Ke Huy Quan is out to fix a "timeslipping" problem with Loki ... something that seems eerily similar to his other big multiverse project in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Jonathan Majors is featured in the trailer for Loki Season 2 after months of speculation over his fate in the MCU following a media storm over assault allegations.

It's unclear how big of a role Majors still has in the Disney-owned cinematic universe but prior to the scandal he was the villainous lynchpin through Phase 6 of Marvel's Multiverse Saga --spanning films and television shows across franchises. In the new trailer that just dropped for Loki he appears to portray Kang variant He Who Remains, after his last appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Majors' appearance in Loki may mean he's still on board for Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but that remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, another actor in the trailer really had the internet buzzing -- none other than Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan. Details on the character (and the entire plot of the second season) are scant but the trailer confirms he works for the Time Variance Authority.

And really that's all the trailer for the Disney+ show tells you -- there's a problem with Loki and he and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are on a mission to figure out how to fix it. The problem, according to Quan's character, is "timeslipping" which many have pointed out seems rather similar to his other big project Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The cast for the second season includes: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson.