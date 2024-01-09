The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Announced, Will Be Released In Theaters

Lucasfilm

This is the way.

The Star Wars cinematic universe is expanding.

On Tuesday, Lucasfilm announced that a new film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, will go into production later this year and be released in theaters. The movie will star Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter and his adorable "Baby Yoda" sidekick, who both first appeared on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Jon Favreau will direct, while Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni will produce.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," said Favreau, who created the series and has written and directed a number of episodes. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Added Kenney: "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

The announcement also confirmed Season 2 of Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, is also in development.

The new movie is just one of many in the works right now.

Last April, Kennedy announced three additional films set in the Star Wars universe during Star Wars Celebration.

James Mangold will direct "Dawn of the Jedi," which he described as a "biblical epic" about the origin of the Jedi which will answer the question, "Where did the force come from?"

Filoni, meanwhile, will direct a movie focused on the New Republic -- set between the events of "Return of the Jedi" and "The Force Awakens." The film will, according to a blog post, "close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series."