Billie Lourd Feels 'Griefull' on 7-Year Anniversary of Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

"I tell my son, she lives in the stars - and she damn sure makes my life sparkle," shares Lourd in a powerful tribute to her late mother.

Billie Lourd has learned to embrace her grief following the loss of her mother, the late, great Carrie Fisher.

On Wednesday, the 7-year anniversary of the Star Wars star's death, her daughter took to social media to share a powerful tribute to her "momby" and share how she's able to look at grief in a whole new way all time time later.

"It has been 7 years since my mom died (but who's counting?? Me I guess?) Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once," she began.

"This year when I woke up I felt grateful - or ✨griefull✨if you will," Lourd continued, explaining how "grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before" and adding, "It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last."

The American Horror Story actress then said that while holding her 1-year-old daughter earlier today, she found her eyes well up "with tears of joy," before starting a cycle of laughing at herself and crying even more.

"I felt my mombys presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day. The kind of warmth where you unknowingly close your eyes and take a slow breath through your nose and grin," she continued. "I miss her every day but the cliche is also true - she is with me every day - she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy."

"As I tell my son, she lives in the stars - and she damn sure makes my life sparkle," Lourde wrote, before concluding, "Sending my love to all my griefers out there. And hoping everyone can feel a little sparkle of griefull among all the feelings grief inevitably brings."

The post struck a nerve with Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain.

"Beautifully said sweet friend 🥹 moving with our grief is the most life affirming thing we can do because it is the event that makes life so damn precious," wrote Cobain. "How lucky we are to love people who can break our hearts, for it is the condition of being loved at all."

Added Holly Robinson Peete: "What a beautiful post. The way you articulate yourself is so relatable and refreshing. I know you're just writing how you feel but it is so compelling and it really helps others deal with their grief which we all have in some way shape form. Sending love to you today."

Lily Collins also said the post was "so beautifully said and felt."