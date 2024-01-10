Travis Kelce Says the 'Pressure' Is on to Get Taylor Swift the 'Right' Gift for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day will mark another holiday spent together for the couple, who recently rang in Christmas together alongside their families after Swift attended the the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas Day game alongside her dad and brother.

Travis Kelce is gearing up for a special Valentine's Day with his lady love.

During a new episode of he and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast Wednesday, Travis admitted that the pressure's on to find girlfriend Taylor Swift the "right" gift for Valentine's Day.

"Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason [Kelce] and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch," Travis said while promoting the e-commerce website, which specializes in handmade and vintage items.

While both and he his brother have "learned a thing or two about competition" through their storied NFL careers, Travis said that Etsy is "the real MVP" when it comes to "finding the perfect game-winning gift for Valentine's Day."

Jason, meanwhile, has already started shopping for something "extra special" for wife Kylie, before noting that that's "kind of a lie," telling listeners that he usually does his shopping at the last second "like every other man out here on the planet."

When asked by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end if he had "anything in mind yet," Jason said he usually gets the same chocolates and flowers for Kylie every year, along with a card.

"Ooo, That's adorable. Oh my gosh, chocolate and flowers?" Travis quipped.

While he didn't reveal what he's getting Taylor, it's sure to be something special, as this will mark the first Valentine's Day the pair will spend as a couple.

Taylor and Travis most recently spent the New Year's Eve and Christmas holidays together, with the "Cruel Summer" singer attending Travis' Christmas Day game at Arrowhead Stadium alongside her father and brother.

Travis recently gushed over the way Taylor has handled the extra media attention she's received since attending his football games, particularly when she was met with mixed reactions at the New England Patriots' game against the Chief at Gillette Stadium last month.

"They showed Taylor at the game, and I mean you don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors," Travis said of Swift, who was seen sporting his jersey number, 87.

"It just shows you how amazing that girl is," he continued on the December 20 episode of the podcast. "They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen."