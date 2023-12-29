Travis Kelce Shares the Thoughtful Christmas Gift Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Got Him

Getty

Austin's gift to the Chiefs Tight End was a super nostalgic one, taking the football star back to his childhood.

It was a Swift family Christmas for Travis Kelce.

During a holiday-themed edition of the New Heights podcast Friday, NFL stars Travis and his older brother, Jason Kelce, dished on their festive celebrations, and the special time Travis spent with Taylor Swift and her family following his game at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas day.

While Taylor and her parents, Andrea and Scott, were seen in the stands, some eagle-eyed fans may have missed Taylor's 31-year-old brother, who got into the festive spirit by dressing as Santa Claus for the big game.

"That was a full commit, and I respect that," Travis' sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, said of Austin's fit when asked who she thought "took their game to new holiday heights" this week.

Getty

Austin took the bit further, delivering Travis' gift straight from Santa's sack -- and it was nostalgic too, one that hit home for the Chiefs Tight End.

"He nailed it, and he genuinely made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag, in the Santa sack," Travis shared. "He handed me a VHS of my all-time favorite football movie, Little Giants."

"Santa kills it," he added of the gift.

Taylor and her family are no stranger to attending Travis' football games, with the "Anti-Hero" singer bringing both family and friends out to watch him hit the field in the team's private box.

After the game, Travis spent Christmas with his girlfriend, Taylor, and her family in Kansas City, with Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, joining in on the festivities.

Meanwhile, Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, cheered on brother Jason, who played with his team the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Giants.

Christmas marked Travis and Taylor's first holiday together since they first started dating over the summer.S