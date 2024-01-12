Jo Koy Wants Everyone To Know He's A Swiftie, Days After Golden Globes Backlash

Getty / CBS

The comedian claims the joke's intention was lost on the audience, "I’m not saying anything that no one’s saying, and it’s obvious what that joke was."

Jo Koy claims he's a Swiftie just days after he made fun of the global superstar during the 2024 Golden Globes.

The 52-year-old sat down with the Los Angeles Times following the roasting of his performance - one he says he was given just 10 days to prepare for. Previous hosts have been given months to catch up on the year's films, shows, write fresh material and their monologue.

“We were still writing up until they said we’re live,” Koy told the publication. “Absolute cold reads, never got a chance to work out anything. And this is not an excuse, I’m just trying to paint the picture because I don’t think people understand, in any situation, how is that geared towards winning?"

But it was his dig at Taylor Swift that copped the most hate online, (one should know by now to never mess with the Swifties). It was a joke that he claims was rewritten "50 million times" and was "never ran through".

Taking aim at the 34-year-old singer and the NFL during his opening monologue as a first-time host of the Globes, Koy joked, "As you know, we came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift."

The joke fell flat.

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes.



"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024 @Variety

It was met with an icy reaction from the 12-time Grammy winner as she took a sip of her drink. Koy quickly tried to recover and apologized for it on stage.

Koy tells the LA Times that he didn't understand the "Taylor tiff" and that the joke was misread.

"The whole intention of that joke was to make fun of the NFL. It’s like, the cool thing about the [Golden] Globes is we don’t need to do cutaways for ratings. What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor, I support her, I love her work. I got nieces that I bought tickets for. There’s no ill intent in that joke. The joke is about the NFL and how they keep using cutaways to [her]. And it’s an obvious reason why. I’m not saying anything that no one’s saying, and it’s obvious what that joke was."

Getty

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Billboard's Golden Globes after-party about the Bad Blood singer's reaction Koy says.

"Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute. I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."

Swift is well aware of the negative backlash surrounding the NFL's decision to continually show her on screen when she chooses to attend games to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's team the Kansas City Chiefs.

In her profile for Time's Person of the Year, Swift said, "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."