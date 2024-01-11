Why Greta Gerwig Says Jo Koy Was 'Not Wrong' About Barbie

Getty

The comedian came under fire following Sunday nights show after calling Barbie a "plastic doll with big boobies."

Greta Gerwig is responding to Jo Koy's Barbie joke following the 2024 Golden Globes.

While comparing the film to the night's other big contender, Oppenheimer, Koy seemingly labeled the film as vapid, pointing out that while Barbie was about a doll, the Christopher Nolan-directed film was "based on 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book based on the Manhattan Project."

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Martha Kearney, Gerwig said that Koy was "not wrong" in his assessment.

"She's the first doll that was mass produced with breasts, so he was right on. And you know, I think that so much of the project of the movie was unlikely because it is about a plastic doll," Gerwig explained. "Barbie by her very construction has no character, no story, she's there to be projected upon."

The Barbie-director continued by explaining that "the insight that Ruth Handler -- who created the doll -- had when she was watching her daughter play with baby dolls is she realized, 'My daughter doesn't want to pretend to be a mother. She wants to pretend to be a grown woman.'"

Barbie has also cemented herself as fixture in both popular culture and history, first stepping on the scene back in 1959, with the lauded director noting she's been both a "villain" and a "hero" over the years.

She continued of the film, "It felt, in a way, even though it's so seemingly superficial that it was such a rich place to start."

Koy also poked fun at the film's plot, calling the moment Barbie goes from perfect beauty to bad breath and cellulite and flat feet, "character acting."

The comedian's jokes didn't land well amongst the star-studded crowd Sunday, with both Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift seen grimacing over Koy's monologue, and Mean Girls star, Reneé Rapp, calling out the comedian for taking aim at women.

Koy even admitted that some of his jokes weren't landing during the show, asking the audience to take it easy on him given he had only landed the Golden Globes hosting gig 10 days before the show.