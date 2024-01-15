Chelsea Handler Goes Off Script, Forcing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig To Make Impromptu Speech

Getty

The 33-year-old actress and producer ensured the audience knew her and Gerwig did not have a speech prepared, "This is actually unexpected. This was not a part of the show."

Chelsea Handler took the reins at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and veered off script to showcase two of the night's biggest winners - Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig.

After returning from a commercial break, Handler stated that Barbie had won Best Comedy but whilst that particular category was announced it was not given any actual airtime, sharing that she believed that wasn't the right decision.

"Earlier tonight, Barbie was awarded Best Comedy, but it wasn't on stage, so I'm gonna go rogue, because I feel Greta and Margot deserve the opportunity to make an acceptance speech. So ladies, would you mind coming up and accepting the award for Best Comedy?"

Whilst a shock to both Gerwig and Robbie - the pair remained professional but giggled throughout the unrehearsed or pre-written acceptance speech.

Robbie began the speech before gracefully palming off the responsibility to the writer of the two.

"Thank you, Chelsea. We love you so much! You know when everyone is like, 'Oh, this is so unexpected.' This is actually unexpected. This was not a part of the show," Robbie quipped. "But we are very grateful nonetheless, and I'd like Greta Gerwig to talk."

Gerwig proved she was quick on her feet and thanked everyone from Mattel to her husband and fellow writing partner Noah Baumbach,

"Thank you for letting this happen. We were just very excited in our chairs, and its very nice to be up here," Gerwig said laughing. "Thank you to everyone that made this movie. I laughed so hard every day, I ruined almost every take, and it's because of our beautiful cast. Thank you to Mattel for letting us take their beloved icon and make something so unhinged. Thank you to Noah Baumbach, because we just wanted to make each other laugh, and we made the world laugh too."