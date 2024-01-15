Christina Applegate Jokes at 75th Emmy Awards: 'You're Totally Shaming Me and My Disability by Standing'

Getty

Applegate, using a cane and leaning on a handsome escort, got a standing ovation and went on to add a few more hilarious quips including a dig at Ozempic

The 75th Emmy Awards are well underway and we already have our first iconic moment from the one and only Christina Applegate.

As she walked out on stage to present the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award to Ayo Edebiri for her role in The Bear, to the theme song of Married With Children -- the television show which made her a household name -- her fellow peers gave her a standing ovation.

"You're totally shaming me and my disability by standing up," Applegate, who has multiple sclerosis, joked before adding, "Body not by Ozempic."

What a beautiful standing ovation… She is so much more and she deserves everything. She is a great actress and I am and will always be proud of her. Christina is my inspiration for sure. ❤️ #Emmys2024 #EmmyAwards #ChristinaApplegate pic.twitter.com/cYhepRRoOP — audrey🦋 (lauren’s version) (@lorelaixjen) January 16, 2024 @lorelaixjen

Twitter was soon filled with viewers noting how inspirational Applegate is.

Just last year, in an interview with The Los Angeles Times in August 2023, the actress revealed she's not taking on any acting projects and said the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards will "probably" be the last time attending an awards show as an actor.

In August 2021, "The Sweetest Thing" star revealed she had been diagnosed with MS and has been very open about her experience with the disease in interviews leading up to the release of the third season of "Dead to Me," which hit Netflix in November 2022. Applegate received her MS diagnosis during production.

During her interview with the LA Times, Applegate reflected on her experience working on the final season of "Dead to Me," praising the cast and crew, including her co-star Linda Cardellini, whom she called "an incredible human."

While she often struggled due to her illness, the "Vacation" star said everyone on set was there to support her.