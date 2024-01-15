Paul Giamatti Explains Love of In-N-Out Following Critics Choice Win

Getty

Giamatti gave a shoutout to the burger chain during his Critics Choice Awards speech Sunday night, telling the audience following his Best Movie Actor win, "I didn't think anything could be more exciting than going viral for eating a cheeseburger."

Paul Giamatti loves In-N-Out and he's not afraid to say it!

Following Giamatti's Best Movie Actor win at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards Sunday, he explained his love for the fast food chain after giving them a special shoutout in his winning speech.

"I love it 'cause I'm from New York, I'm not from out here," Giamatti explained in a post-show interview. "So I come out here and it's like a big, special treat for a New Yorker."

He added, "I don't know. It's just a good burger. I like the fries. People say they don't like the fries, I like the fries. It's just a good burger, it's really good. Can't get it in New York."

#CriticsChoice Award winner Paul Giamatti is bombarded with questions about In-N-Out following his viral post-Golden Globes trip. pic.twitter.com/cfomdRpun7 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) January 15, 2024 @IndieWire

Giamatti, who took home the win for his role in The Holdovers, beating out fellow leading men Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colman Domingo, Cillian Murphy and Jeffrey Wright, began his acceptance speech with a hilarious nod to his post-Golden Globes In-N-Out moment, joking to laughter from the crowd, "Wow, guys. I didn't think my week could get any better than going viral for eating a cheeseburger."

"Seriously guys, I need that endorsement, so let's all just pray for me," he quipped.

Giamatti was photographed inside the eatery, Golden Globe statue in tow, following his win at the awards show earlier this month, with the photo quickly going viral.

PAUL GIAMATTI keeping it real post his Golden Globes win last night , at the Westwood In-N-Out in L.A. pic.twitter.com/bmhbLhy3DB — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) January 8, 2024 @MichaelWarbur17

When asked if he planned to return to In-N-Out after last night's win, the 56-year-old Oscar-winner said yes, but this time, he's staying in the car.

Also in his acceptance speech, Giamatti thanked his son Samuel, girlfriend Clara Wong and his late father Bart Giamatti, who he said "never" saw him act professionally" before his death.

"He was a literary critic, and so you couldn't get away with anything but good work with him," the actor went on. "This would make him really happy, and that makes me really happy. So thank you."

With two big wins under his belt, Giamatti is emerging as an awards season favorite.