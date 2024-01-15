Pedro Pascal Explains His Arm Sling At The Emmys, Blaming Kieran Culkin

Getty

Pedro got revenge on the ‘Succession' star after their viral interaction at the Golden Globes

We finally know why Pedro Pascal has been walking around awards season - including the 75th Emmy Awards - with a sling. Well... Kind of.

Pascal got his revenge on Keiran Culkin by joking that his recent shoulder injury was because, “Keiran Culkan beat the shit out of me.”

the ongoing rivalry between Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin has been the highlight of awards season #Emmys pic.twitter.com/0FIdpHcwpO — prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) January 16, 2024 @KyloCool630

The audience erupted with laughter and audiences at home got a shot of Culkin's stone look towards Pascal.

It is an ongoing fake feud between the pair that fans are loving! It started at the Golden Globes when Culkin won the award for best actor in a television drama for his work on Succession -- a category Pedro was nominated in as well for his work on The Last of Us.

During his acceptance speech, Culkin told the audience, “I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I still remember thinking, I’m never going to be back in this room again. But thanks to ‘Succession,’ I’ve been in here a couple times," he said before taking aim at Pascal by saying “Suck it, Pedro!”

The broadcast then cut to a hilarious and very puzzled Pascal in the audience

Pascal attended the 2023 Emmys as a nominee for The Last of Us in the best lead actor in a drama series category. Pascal has attended several awards shows in recent weeks wearing a giant sling because of a fall.