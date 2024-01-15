Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Bring SNL ‘Weekend Update’ to Emmy Awards

Getty

Iconic comedy duo Fey and Poehler roasted Rihanna, Jimmy Kimmel and Chris Rock in a mock Weekend Update during the Emmys broadcast

Audience members of the 75th Emmy Awards were gifted with a Saturday Night Live Weekend Update episode, on a Monday night.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler made a surprise appearance and creatively presented the Outstanding Live Variety Special to Elton John with a mock Weekend Update episode even with the SNL desk.

Love a weekend update with Tina Fey & Amy Poehler on a Monday. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ZearvNbsCx — Meaghan Darwish (@meag_darwish) January 16, 2024 @meag_darwish

The pair are on their comedy tour which clearly is not on break for the Emmys.

"We’ve reached the stage in life when we’ll only present awards sitting down,” Fey joked.

Instead of just reading the nominees like fellow presenters throughout the night - and any other awards night - the duo took turns in making jokes about the nominees.

“The only show that’s longer than Titanic with commercials on TBS [is] the Oscars,” Poehler added, alongside a graphic of Jimmy Kimmel.

Poehler even made fun of her comedy partner's current Mean Girls film which is based on the Broadway musical

"Celebrating the best in musicals that were based on movies which will probably be movies again..."

Fey quickly jumps in, "There's nothing wrong with that!"

They roasted Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage, John’s Farewell From Dodger Stadium live concert, the 75th annual Tony Awards and even poked fun at Rihanna’s Super Bowl gig.

"The concert so good, it got us all pregnant: The Apple Music Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show starring Rihanna” Fey added, referring to the moment the iconic musician confirmed her second pregnancy while being elevated above ground 15-60 feet on massive Brunel trusses during her set.

Fey and Poehler have a long history with SNL and the “Weekend Update” segment. Fey, for her part, joined “Weekend Update” in 2000 and tackled the weekly news alongside Jimmy Fallon for four years, before Poehler replaced Fallon.