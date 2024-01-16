Jerry Springer & Other Stars Not Included in 75th Emmy Awards' In Memoriam Segment

Getty

While big names were omitted from the In Memoriam segment, the tribute highlighted Friends star, Matthew Perry.

The In Memoriam segment at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards reflected on some of Hollywood's greatest losses in the past year, as Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty played Puth's 2015 song See You Again and Friends theme song, I'll Be There For You.

An emotional montage of entertainers who died in the past year played to the audience, but there were a few big names who were left out of the tribute.

Springer was most known for his daytime television show, The Jerry Springer Show which ran for 27 years. He died at age 79 in April 2023 just months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Fans flooded Twitter asking where the late television icon was.

Don’t forget about Jerry Springer for the Tribute of Celebs 2023 from last year #Emmys — Jake P (@JakeP04827376) January 16, 2024 @JakeP04827376

Ryan O'Neal, Jerry Springer and Ray Stevenson amid glaring omissions from 2024 Emmys In Memoriam segment https://t.co/1nF3GRn8kI pic.twitter.com/sz2Ucgn0Ps — Josiah Williams (@Josiah_FL) January 16, 2024 @Josiah_FL

A few people I’m surprised weren’t in the In Memoriam (unless I missed them): Richard Moll, Marty Krofft, Dick Butkus, Inga Swenson, and Jerry Springer. #Emmys — Rachel Rosenthal (@rrosenthal) January 16, 2024 @rrosenthal

Sands was a British actor, whose TV work included 24, Castle, and Smallville. While, Welch was an award winning actress also best-known for her film work but whose career in television included Right to Die and The Ultimate Legacy. She also guest starred on CSI: Miami.

TBT: Da-a-ays are so hot lately, it reminds me of a summer in the 70’s… on location - Isle of Cypress - filming a movie called The Beloved. pic.twitter.com/r95vTfKWoQ — Raquel Welch (@Raquel_Welch) July 13, 2017 @Raquel_Welch

Sizemore, another film actor, had a career in television as well with shows like Shooter and Hawaii Five-0. While Stevenson, who most recently appeared on Disney+'s Ahsoka, was known for his television role as legionary Titus Pullo in the BBC/HBO series Rome. Brown became famous for his role in the hit TV show The Wire.

Television losses that did appear in the almost five minute segment were names such as Suzanne Somers, Angus Cloud, Paul Reubens, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Leslie Jordan, Norman Lear, Barbara Walters and dozens more.

The montage ended on beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry - who died on Oct. 28, 2023, after being found unconscious in his pool - leaving no dry eye in the house.