How Katherine Heigl Subtly Addressed Messy Grey's Anatomy Exit During Emmys Reunion

Getty

Her comment had costar Chandra Wilson cracking up, as five of the show's OGs reunited on stage at the Emmys.

It was a night full of star-studded reunions celebrating 75 years of the Emmy Awards -- and the cast of Grey's Anatomy didn't disappoint.

Five Seattle Grace OGs hit the stage together Monday, where Ellen Pompeo was joined by costars Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers and James Pickens Jr. to present the award for supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie to Paul Walter Hauser.

During their appearance, the group reflected on the show's massive success, while Heigl made a sly nod to her messy exit from the show.

"When the first episode of Grey's Anatomy aired in March of 2005, I'm not sure if Shonda Rhimes knew that she had created a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships," began Pompeo.

Added Chambers: "Over 400 episodes and counting, a tribute to everyone who has been a part of our camera."

"And yes, there have been changes over the years," Heigl then said, as the audience -- and costar Wilson, especially -- began cracking up. "But the one constant is the incredible fanbase," she added.

Wilson then took over, adding, "You stayed with us through plane crashes, superstorms, earthquakes and a global pandemic, and as we start our 20th season, we are officially the longest-running prime time medical drama in TV history."

"And that would not be possible without all of you, so to all our fans," added Pickens Jr., bringing the reunion to a close. "And that would not be possible without all of you. So to all of our fans and to all of you, thank you."

Heigl hitting the stage with the rest of the cast is a pretty big deal.

If you recall, in 2008, she spoke out about her 17-hour workday at Grey's, before making headlines for withdrawing her name from Emmy consideration because she felt she wasn't "given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination." In 2010, she quit the show.

She previously reunited with Pompeo in 2023, as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, where she reflected on the controversial remarks that led to her being branded "difficult" in Hollywood.

"I was so naive. I got on my soapbox and I had some things to say, and I felt really passionate about this stuff," Heigl told Pompeo. "I felt really strongly. I felt so strongly that I also got a megaphone out on my soapbox. There was no part of me that imagined a bad reaction. I felt really justified in how I felt about it and where I was coming from."

She continued, "It took me a minute to really stop being a victim because of the reaction that I got and tuning out all that noise."

Pompeo -- who previously showed her support for Heigl -- told her former co-star that she was "just a little early," joking that she could have had her "own megaphone" if she waited until Twitter came out.