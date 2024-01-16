Taylor Swift Congratulates Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Critics' Choice Awards Win

Getty

Moss-Bachrach thanked the pop megastar - who is on top of the world right now - as he accepted the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

It looks like Taylor Swift is fan of The Bear - and Cousin more specifically.

Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach from the hit Hulu show gave a shout out to the 12-time Grammy winner after the 46-year-old took home the award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

"I've gotta thank my two special scene partners this year, Olivia Colman and Taylor Swift," Moss-Bachrach told the audience, before thanking his wife, and two daughters for their support.

On Monday, the Delicate musician replied to a news post about his speech on X (formerly known as Twitter) from Rolling Stone.

"Congratulations!! 🫶🤭🙏," Swift wrote.

For those of you who haven't watched The Bear - first of all, where have you been? Second, Moss-Bachrach's character, Richie, tried to score Swift tickets for his daughter and ex-wife during the series. He (unlike many people around the world) eventually scored the tickets, however, Richie discovered his ex got engaged to someone else. The episode then showed a moment which quickly became a fan-favorite scene where the rough around the edges character - who people wouldn't assume even listened to Swift - started belting out Swift's Love Story on his drive home.

That same episode also featured Colman as Chef Terry who led Richie's week-long training retreat at one of the world's best restaurants and a pivotal turning point for Richie's character arch.

Also during his speech, Moss-Bachrach stressed how it was "such a privilege" to play the character of Cousin.

"Really beautiful experience to take this man kind of from a tough place into the light. It's not often you get to do that — to play joy. And it's been a really wonderful, special, special experience for me."