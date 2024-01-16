White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Comments On Relationship With Co-Star Leo Woodall

Getty

The 33-year-old actress says she's thankful for her time filming in Italy, "Suffice it to say Italy was good for me in more than one way."

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the carpet at the 75th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, the actress appeared bashful while trying to avoid any questions about her relationship.

"I can't confirm or deny... Suffice it to say Italy was good for me in more than one way."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The pair were later seen looking loved up in photos from HBO Max's after party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

Woodall is seen standing behind Fahy with his arms wrapped around her, while Fahy is glowing with the biggest smile on her face (see above image).

Rumors started to swirl about the pair dating as season two of The White Lotus was airing in late 2022. The two later shared photos of each other on social media and exchanged "I love yous" in the comments section. The first sighting of the pair being romantically linked was in November, 2023 when they were spotted kissing in New York City while out shopping.

Getty

Both the couple and their fellow castmates had a lot to celebrate after the 75th Emmy Awards, as White Lotus took home five wins including Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series which went to Jennifer Coolidge (pictured above) as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. This was the only award the series win that was televised.