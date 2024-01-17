RHOBH Star Says It's 'Messed Up' Mauricio Missed Celebration of Life for Kyle Richards' Dead Best Friend

Bravo

In a confessional, Kyle Richards admitted it would have "meant something" had he shown up to an event honoring her best friend, Lorene, who died by suicide.

Wednesday's new hour began with costar Sutton Stracke questioning Mo's behavior, after he failed to show up to a celebration of life his wife held for her best friend since childhood, Lorene Shea, on the first anniversary of her death. Lorene died by suicide in May 2022.

"Where was Mo?" Stracke asked after Kyle came to her home in the days after the event.

"He was in Mexico City. He was in Aspen and then Mexico City. He went to Aspen and then flew on his friend's plane to Mexico City," she said, adding that he would be back home in time for an event Dorit Kemsley was throwing for the Homeless Not Toothless charity.

"I'm not accepting the excuse Mo is giving," Sutton said in a confessional, "Unless you're in the hospital or dead in a ditch, you show up for your wife and your wife's dead best friend's family."

Later in the episode, she added, "Alright, Mauricio, you can come to the Homeless Not Toothless event, but you can't come to the celebration of life event for your wife? That's messed up."

In the car on the way to the event, Mauricio asked his wife how her event went, with Kyle explaining that she hoped people would enjoy themselves while also honoring Lorene and addressing the serious subject of mental health. Mo then made sure he wasn't the only husband who didn't attend, asking, "None of the guys went, right?"

While that was true, Kyle appeared a little disappointed in a confessional he wasn't there.

"Would it have meant something to me if all of a sudden, he showed up at the event for Lorene? Of course it would have. He was close with her also," she said, as video footage showed her comforting one of Lorene's family members at the event who asked whether Mauricio was there.

The pair also addressed their very busy schedules while on the drive to the charity event, as Mo commented on how much he's been traveling lately. It was then Kyle surprised him by revealing she had a whole trip to Spain planned which he knew nothing about.

"It's a little taste of his own medicine, to be honest, because there are many times where all of a sudden he's like, I'm off to Portugal, I don't really get a heads up," Kyle remarked in a confessional. "So, oops."

Once at the event, Kyle commented on how awkward some of the red carpets can be -- as speculation continued in the press about their relationship.

"I feel like every time I go to one of these events, there's a lot of whispering and watching Mauricio and me. Which feels really strange," she explained. "They're analyzing every move and hand gesture. It's very weird."

Richards and Umansky confirmed their separation in October following months of rumors, but continue to live under the same roof. Kyle recently celebrated her 55th birthday in Mexico, but Mauricio wasn't anywhere in sight.