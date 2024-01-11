Kyle Richards Says She Had a Fight with Mauricio Umansky Over Social Media Messages with Other Women

Getty

"Mau gets a lot of DMs from women, they don't care that he's married, and they're always the aggressor," the 'RHOBH' star said during Wednesday's episode.

When it comes to the downfall of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage, it appears social media has had a hand.

During Wednesday's all-new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the group took a day trip to Ojai, California, for a wine tasting to celebrate Annemarie Wiley's birthday, where they played a game while having lunch.

It was during the lighthearted back-and-forth that Sutton Stracke pulled a card that read, "What is appropriate to husbands when it comes to communicating with other women on social media?"

All of the women were quick to agree that it was not appropriate for married men to be communicating with other women on social media.

"I've had a fight with Mau over that. I hate that stuff," Richards told the group. "Liking people's photos, following people, you don't do that."

The Agency founder is no stranger to female attention, with cheating rumors often surrounding the couple. But when it comes to social media, Richards said it's other women who go after Umansky.

"Mau gets a lot of DMs from women, they don't care that he's married, and they're always the aggressor," the Halloween star said Wednesday. "It just makes you realize there's a lot of f---king a--holes out there."

Bravo

"But what does communicating mean?" Stracke asked, to which Richards replied, "Not just DMing, that's like, no... But also, you don't have to follow every single person and 'like' all their photos. I don't like that at all. At all."

Bravo

Following months of rumors, Richards and Umansky announced their separation in July, after 27 years of marriage. They addressed their separation in a joint Instagram statement at the time, telling followers that the decision had come after "a rough year" together.

The rift between the pair has been evidenced on season 13, with Wednesday's episode finding Umansky noticeably absent while Richards honored her late friend, Lorene Shea, on the first anniversary of her death. Lorene died by suicide in May 2022.

"Mau can't be here because he had to go out of town for business," Richards explained in a confessional. "Had this been a few years ago, I would have really relied on him on a night like tonight."

While Richards had her four daughters by her side, and new bestie, Morgan Wade, the Dancing with the Stars alum's absence was definitely felt, both by Richards and her castmates who were quick to point it out.

Garcelle Beauvais noted that Umansky's absence "says a lot about where [Richards'] relationship is."

Richards also recalled her late friend telling her to "always appreciate your marriage," just two days before her passing -- something that really hit home with the RHOBH star in the midst of her marital troubles.

"I said, 'I will,'" Richards added. "So now that we're having a hard time, I think I'm letting her down."