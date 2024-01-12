Kyle Richards Celebrates 55th Birthday with Morgan Wade amid Mauricio Umansky Separation

Getty

The birthday celebration comes just days after Richards' explosive comments about her marriage and dating women, aired on 'RHOBH.'

Kyle Richards rang in her birthday with some of her closest friends by her side.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share a look at her 55th birthday celebration, which included a trip to Susurros del Corazón Auberge Resort in Mexico.

Richards' former RHOBH co-star, Teddi Mellencamp, also shared a look at the fun-filled vacation, which saw the birthday girl alongside musician, Morgan Wade, and several other close friends.

One person who was noticeably absent from the celebrations was Richards' estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

While Umansky didn't join the girls' trip, he made sure to extend birthday wishes to Richards via social media.

The Agency founder posted a video of Richards enjoying Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" at an all-white party hosted by Erika Jayne in Los Angeles, with the caption, "Wishing you a very happy birthday."

Umansky's absence comes after the rift in their marriage was recently discussed on RHOBH.

During Wednesday's episode of the show, Richards made comments about Umansky being absent for major moments in her life, including the celebration of life event she held for her late, best friend, Lorene.

She also discussed his social media interactions with other women, which have been a point of contention for the now-separated couple, and her close relationship with Wade, playfully telling her castmates that she would be open to dating a woman.

In a recent after-show segment on Bravo, Richards opened up the scene from Annemarie Wiley's birthday lunch in Ojai, California, where she admitted that she made the statement, in part, for "shock value."

"A, for shock value. B, because I'm at a place in my life where, I don't know. I have zero judgment," Richards explained.