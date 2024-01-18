Mila De Jesus' Family Pays Tribute After Weight Loss Influencer's Tragic Death at 35

Instagram

"I lost my beautiful wife and my best friend yesterday that I love so much," the influencer's husband, George W. Kowszik, shared in an emotional post.

Mila De Jesus' family is mourning the death of the weight loss influencer following her sudden passing at the age of 35.

On January 12, De Jesus' daughter, Anna Clara Macal, revealed the sad news of her mother's death on the influencer's Instagram account. In addition to Anna, De Jesus -- who was born in Brazil -- is survived by her husband, George W. Kowszik, and three sons: Pedro Henrique Marcal, Joao De Jesus, and Bento Luis De Jesus.

In the days since her death, De Jesus' husband, Kowszik, 61, has continued to share touching tributes on his Facebook account.

"I am not really good with words and talking here," he wrote on January 13. "I lost my beautiful wife and my best friend yesterday that I love so much. I don't know what to say."

Earlier this week, Kowszik posted another emotional message.

"hello..Everyone of my wife's and I friend's and family," he said. "Your beautiful kind,caring and loving beautiful words and incredible inspiring PRAYERS... Have instilled such PEACE..in my life of 60yrs on this earth I ever felt. My loving lord my father and my beloved Jesus and my soothing holy spirit giving [sic] me through this."

"I never felt real peace before my whole life," he added, "and my wife loved me and believe in me through God which impacted my life and hers together. I was short but often our lord has his own ways of his people. I will never ever forget what God has blessed me and my beautiful and her very wonderful children God has also blessed with me... I'm sorry I can't talk right now.. crying too much. forgive me."

He also has shared multiple posts that featured photos of himself and De Jesus, including shots from their September 2023 wedding.

Meanwhile, De Jesus' 17-year-old son, Pedro, also paid tribute to the fitness influencer on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and his mom to his Instagram Stories.

"Rest Easy mom," he wrote over the sweet shot. "I love you so much. No one will ever love me as much as you have. Rest with god."

Earlier this week, Kowszik announced that his late wife's funeral will take place on Friday in Worcester, Massachusetts, where they lived.

De Jesus was known for detailing her weight loss journey on Instagram, where she had over 67,000 followers. She also a makeup artist, and shared beauty content as well.

The cause and manner of De Jesus' death has yet to be shared.