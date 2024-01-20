North Carolina Woman Accused of Stabbing 10-Year-Old Sister to Death

Halifax County North Carolina Sheriff's Office

22-year-old Kaneijah Zyir Bradley has been charged with murder after her younger sister was found dead, with investigators discovering that the child had been "stabbed multiple times."

According to a press release shared by the Halifax County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday morning, 22-year-old Kaneijah Zyir Bradley has been charged with murder after her younger sister was found dead in the backyard of a home outside of Enfield.

Per the release, police responded to a report of a missing child at the 2000 block of Beaverdam Road on Tuesday night, and discovered that the 10-year-old's mother had found her daughter's dead body in the backyard upon arrival.

"Further investigation revealed that the child had been stabbed multiple times and was in fact deceased," the sheriff's office wrote, adding that the investigators believe the "victim had been stabbed inside the home and moved outside to the rear of the home."

"The motive of the incident is unclear at this time and remains under investigation," the release read.

"This is such a sad incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Sheriff Davis said.

Bradley was arrested and charged with murder. She's being held at the Halifax County Detention Center with no bond, and her court date is set for January 25.

According to North Carolina outlet WRAL, this marks Bradley's third arrest within the last year. The 22-year-old was arrested twice in 2023. In April, Bradley was charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury as well as larceny of a motor vehicle. Meanwhile, in August, she was charged for felony assault with a felony assault with a deadly weapon against a government official, and hit with a misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer.