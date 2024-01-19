Teacher Caught Poisoning Husband's Smoothie After He Sets Up Hidden Camera: Cops

Cole County Jail / Getty

When confronted by her husband, she previously claimed she urinated in one of his drinks -- before allegedly admitting to using the very same plant Walter White used in Breaking Bad to kill the six-year-old son of Jesse's girlfriend.

A high school art teacher in Missouri is accused of pulling a page out of Walter White's playbook to poison her husband.

On Wednesday, 47-year-old Sarah Scheffer was charged with first-degree attempted murder and armed criminal action after allegedly using a plant called "lily of the valley" to poison her husband, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Jefferson City Police Department (via FOX News).

If that name sounds familiar to Breaking Bad fans, it's because it's the same plant Walt (Bryan Cranston) used to kill Brock, the six-year-old son of Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) girlfriend Andrea (Krysten Ritter).

According to the court docs, the victim -- Scheffer's husband -- "had been suspicious" she was putting "poisonous and/or toxic substances" in his food or drinks for the past six weeks. He allegedly cited eight different occurrences in which she plied him with beverages or foods which "had an odd taste" -- claiming, "shortly after ingesting he experienced extreme fatigue, confusion, blurred vision, severe cotton mouth, and nausea."

Two of those occurrences were detailed in the docs, including one on Christmas Eve in which he was given a drink which had "a bitter taste" and experienced the symptoms above for two days.

On New Year's Day, he said he was given another "bitter" drink and confronted his wife, per the docs, about putting something in the beverage.

"The defendant stated she urinated in it. The defendant then admitted to putting an industrial strength adhesive in it," the husband told cops. "The victim stated the defendant later denied putting anything in the beverage," the docs added.

After that incident, the husband installed a hidden camera in the kitchen and, on January 16, allegedly captured a bag on a table with a label reading "lily of the valley." He also observed a bowl with a root from the bag, which he photographed and showed to authorities, read the report.

That same day, the suspect was allegedly seen adding items to a blender, emptying "contents from what appeared to be the same bowl he had photographed earlier in the morning" into said blender. She's accused of then putting the blended-up concoction into a yellow tumbler and put it in the fridge; the victim said she "prepared the smoothie for him."

Both the tumbler and its contents were sent for testing, said cops, while they claim Scheffer fully admitted to adding a root from the poisonous plant into the blender while making the drink.

"The defendant admitted doing this with the intent to cause the victim hard. The defendant admitted to knowing that ingesting 'lily of the valley' could result in death. The defendant admitted knowing the act was illegal," read the probable cause statement.

The docs also noted findings from the National Capital Poison Center, which says the plant is "very poisonous" and that "all parts of the plant" contain "cardiac glycosides, which slow down the heart and cause irregular heart rhythm."